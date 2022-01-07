Does NASCAR have a death wish?

A pair of reports yesterday lead me to question the sanity of the management of NASCAR, the privately held giant of the sport of stock car racing. While I am far from an expert on auto racing, and have never been to a NASCAR race, I have a rough idea of who attends their races and what the political preferences of the fans are.

The first report comes via Breitbart:

NASCAR has officially canceled driver Brandon Brown’s sponsorship deal with the “Let’s Go Brandon” cryptocurrency purveyor. At the end of December, Brown announced that he was signing a deal for LGBcoin to sponsor his race team going forward.

Rumble video screengrab

Brown later revealed that NASCAR sent a written letter approving the deal, so they went forward and even spent the money to make up the car’s LGBcoin paint scheme. But on Jan. 3, NASCAR abruptly put a halt to the deal, telling Brown that the decision to allow the sponsorship needed to be “reviewed at a higher level” in the NASCAR leadership. Now it appears that NASCAR has officially denied Brown’s request to sanction to LGBcoin sponsorship deal, according to the Washington Times. NASCAR claims that, as far back as November, they made it clear that no wording or imagery referencing the “Let’s Go, Brandon” chant would be allowed, according to the Washington Post.

The entire “Let’s go Brandon” craze began at a NASCAR track when an NBC reporter pretended the crowd chanting “F**k Joe Biden” were instead chanting “Let’s go Brandon,” in celebration of the victory of Brandon Brown, whom she was interviewing live on-air.

So, we have pretty good idea that NASCAR fans tend to be political conservatives. If the sport’s Southern origins and male, blue collar atmosphere were not clues enough.

The second report comes from Nascar.com:

Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest LGBT Chambers within the region pushing for equitable change within the workplace and marketplace, announced Wednesday that NASCAR will become the organization’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion partner for the 2022 term. This is the first time NASCAR has partnered with an LGBT Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s annual DE&I partnership funds and supports all of its training and programming in diversity, equity and inclusion, and it allows the organization to have a more expansive reach throughout the region.

DE&I, not homosexuality itself, is the problem here. The Trump administration was notably gay friendly and no doubt there are many gay and lesbian racing fans, who are welcome at Darlington, Daytona Beach and other NASCAR venues. But DE &I is clearly a tool of the far left, and finds its strongest base in higher education, another bastion of the far left. These are not popular among fans who chant FJB.

What are they thinking at NASCAR?

The France family that founded and still owns NASCAR reportedly are billionaires. Forbes called them the 53rd richest family in the US in 2015, with a net worth north of $5 billion. Have they been seduced by the social life of the ultra-rich and lost touch with their fan base?