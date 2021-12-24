The White House’s bizarre White Supremacist singing nurses

In 1915, Woodrow Wilson approvingly screened Birth of a Nation, a KKK homage, in the White House. That was the last time the White House has seen anything as grotesquely racist as the Biden-approved singing nurses, whose song comes from an homage to the Confederacy.

The White House has a Christmas problem—and no, it’s not Jill Biden’s bizarre arch of boxes:

Instead, it’s the grim, lonely Christmas that the White House promises America:

(As a reminder, Omicron attacks vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, and vaccinated people can both catch and spread all variants of the virus.)

Biden’s also overseeing empty shelves, thanks to the White House’s serious mishandling of the supply chain issue, and appalling inflation, impoverishing Americans and destabilizing the dollar.

So, how do you counter these facts if you’re the White House? You invite the “singing nurses” to perform:

Ignore the amateurish performance and Jill Biden’s frozen smile. Focus on the racism. First, only two white women are unmasked while everyone else—mostly minorities—has on a face diaper. Arguably, it’s because the women are soloists but they could easily have pulled their masks down for their solos. This is the White privilege power dynamic at work.

There’s worse to come. To appreciate just how bad it is, you must remember that anything that ever had any connection, even a theoretical one, to the Southern side of the Civil War or to decades of Democrat-led anti-Black discrimination is forever tarred by that association. That’s the point of the 1619 Project. Remember, too, the determined leftist effort to end the University of Texas fight song, “The Eyes of Texas,” based upon a sketchy finding that the lyrics, written in 1902, might have referred to a statement that Robert E. Lee might have said. Two “mights” and you’re out under the purity standard that leftists have established.

Also, don’t forget Alinsky rule No. 4: “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

With that context, you can understand the appalling racism on display in the White House. The song, “We need a little Christmas,” comes from the musical Mame, with its eponymous showstopping song “Mame.” That song is introduced with the White Supremacist statement that Mame has “done more for the South than anybody since Robert E. Lee.” This Robert E. Lee:

Image: Robert E. Lee statue removed from its graffiti-covered plinth. YouTube screen grab.

The song’s lyrics, sung by Whites carrying whips, are even more strident in their reverence for those Good Old White Supremacist days:

You've got that banjoes strummin'

And plunkin' out a tune to beat the band,

The whole plantation's hummin'

Since you brought Dixie back to Dixie land.

You make the cotton easy to pick, Mame,

You give my old mint julep a kick, Mame,

Who ever thought a Yankee would put

A little Dixie mouse to shame.

You've made us feel alive again,

You've given us the drive again,

To make the South revive again, Mame.

The video above even has a White woman hollering, "This time the South shall rise again!" Wow. I can hear the KKK humming along in the distance....

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Biden has finally broken cover. His history of racist utterances made this inevitable. He came up with some gems during the campaign:

“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

He was bad even before he became quite so gaffetastic. In 1977, Biden said opposed desegregation, saying, “My children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.”

Biden reminded people that Robert Byrd, a former “Exalted Cyclops” in the KKK, was “one of my mentors.”

Biden also called Obama “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

For these reasons, when you watch that nurses’ video, know that, if you add in some blackface, you’ve got the most racist performance in the White House since 1915, when Woodrow Wilson screened that KKK-homage, Birth of a Nation.

As a postscript, cartoonist Marcus Aurelius had a different take on those singing nurses:

