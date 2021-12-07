Stop talking about Trump... say some Democrats

Not long ago, it was the Democrats singing Trump and January 6th "all day and all of the night." Then Virginia and gasoline prices happened and politics is suddenly local. This is from Stephen Green:

So far, 19 Democrats know exactly what to do: They’ve announced they won’t seek reelection in 2022. The remaining 269 Democrats in the Senate and House are left scrambling against both historical trends and -- worst of all -- President Joe Biden’s growing unpopularity. Just to show you how desperate Democrats are right now, they’re putting the blame on the lamest of all political excuses: “bad messaging.” Senator Bob Casey (D-Penn.) said, “While you’re legislating, you’re not communicating.” As if these guys aren’t on cable news, Twitter, etc., practically 24/7, pushing their lousy agenda. POLITICO quotes House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal (D-Mass.) saying his party needs to focus on “seizing credit” if they somehow manage to pass Biden’s multi-trillion dollar “Build Back Better” power-grabbing legislation. “The messaging challenge is pretty apparent,” he said. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) claimed that “Maybe it would be the first time that the Democratic Party has ever been disciplined on message.” Um… what? Democrats and their enablers in the mainstream media have enjoyed lockstep messaging for years.

We heard something similar from Beto O'Rourke in Texas. He does not want to talk about Trump or Biden.

We hear that some Democrats want to talk about what they've done or the so-called infrastructure bill. Everybody loves money in their district but the Biden negatives, from inflation to gasoline prices to the border mess, overwhelm Democrats in competitive districts.

Virginia changed everything. I would add New Jersey, too. Democrats understand the challenge facing them in ten months. It's nice to say that all politics is local but it may not be enough to protect from a wave.

Talking Trump just ain't what it used to. Democrats get it.

