A hill to die on—a current stand that might finally have meaning

“This is the end. We promise. This is the hill to die on. This cannot be allowed to continue. It must stop now.” How often have conservatives said this, although they’ve never meant it? But maybe this time it’s true...

A current hill to die on forcing COVID vaccinations on our children, who have almost no risk from COVID. That fact is irrelevant if someone thinks they might be little walking disease vectors looking for a way to asymptomatically transmit the deadly virus to an unsuspecting and likely vaccinated adult.

This pandemic has had several hills to die on. The vaccine mandate for kids is just a refinement of the various employer mandates. There were mask mandates. People were put out of business. Churches were shuttered. We identified all as possible hills to die on. We weren’t going to comply—but we did, in vast numbers.

Another child-related hill to die on was Critical Race Theory and its various manifestations. And CRT isn’t just in schools. It’s invaded the government and corporate boardrooms as well. It’s everywhere. Faced with those hills on which parents stand, school boards are holding firm.

The government has one usually effective strategy: Force over time. The force can be economic, political, or even legal, but the government has a monopoly on force and can wield it mercilessly, without end, over time. It’s enlisted media, sports, and tech as allies. Politicians and bureaucrats think they can roll over our resistance with force applied over time. They think this because it’s often true.

We have been pushed off numerous hills. In every case, the government simply applies force and maintains it over time until the hill is in the past and we find ourselves defending a hill after the battle has been lost. Government always wins.

There was the hill of the election irregularities that were never resolved. The questions remain and more evidence is coming out. However, overwhelming government force won. We cannot even suggest that President * may not be president.

There were the multiple efforts to remove a duly elected president using the internal levers of government and a false narrative built around a false dossier. It was a hill on which to band together and say an emphatic “No!” but the force and patience of government prevailed. Government agencies did this.

The government spent money from the treasury bankrupting future generations to bail out banks in the financial crisis of 2008. Many said “No!” but it happened anyway.

In the aftermath of 9/11, the Patriot Act was passed to empower the bowels of government to look into every aspect of our private lives on the pretense of catching every possible terrorist before they can act. Many of us knew at the time that government was granting itself power that would be abused. These voices were silenced. These powers were those used to try to destroy a sitting president.

History is littered with these hills to die on: The Roe v. Wade decision, ending the gold standard, and outlawing prayer in school were all events of utmost importance for future generations. People tried to rise up and resist. Force and time won.

The cumulative damage of various government edicts and changes has helped get us to this point. How much of our current condition can be blamed on the effects of Johnson’s Great Society or Roosevelt’s New Deal? They took times of distress and forced change that could not be opposed.

The force over time that our government can exert is tremendous. The stronger we stand, the more intense the government’s resistance. Eventually, though, we must find the real hill on which we’ll really stand. If we do not, the power of the government elites over the people will have been completed. There will be no more hills on which to fight to the death.

Are forced vaccinations of children that hill? If it is to stop here, we must bring overwhelming non-violent resistance, a la Martin Luther King because the government holds the trump cards of force and time.

It is not that we cannot do it. We can. We have stood on many hills facing almost certain death. The fight against the tyrannical British monarchy, the fight to purge the nation of slavery, and the battles to rid the world of Nazi fascism and Japanese imperialism were filled with hills to die on. We stood and we prevailed. In these three specific battles, we were fighting on the same side as our government and not fighting against it. This should frighten anyone.

In each of these cases, the battle was seen as a battle of good versus evil and the good won. It was hard and it was painful but evil was defeated. Can we force our government to retreat if it is the source of that evil? Sure. We only need to enlist the help of the most powerful force of good in the universe. Without that help, we probably lose again.