Is Florida COVID-free?

I regularly look at the COVID data on Google Maps, which uses the New York Times as its data source. COVID cases on the map are expressed as number of daily cases per one hundred thousand people on a rolling seven-day average.

You can see the numbers for each country in the world, each state in the U.S., and each county within each state. They are all color-coded by levels of case density.

Today I saw something absolutely incredible, if it's accurate. Every county in the state of Florida shows zero current cases of COVID over the past seven days.

These numbers are rounded down if there are fewer than one case per 100,000 people, so if you zoom out to the entire state, it currently shows 3.1 cases per 100,000 and dropping. Still, this is by far the lowest number in the country at this point in time.



Image via Google Maps.

Florida is the third most populous state in the country at 21.6 million residents. People are flooding in to move there from other states and countries. I see hundreds of new giant apartment mini-cities popping up in the Orlando area alone.

Tourism is the state's biggest industry, with over 31 million tourists visiting from around the world just in Q2 of 2021 alone.

Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature passed laws this year banning vaccine and mask mandates in the state.

Zero COVID in Florida, in spite of every supposed factor working against it? Will this last? This phenomenon should undergo intense study by the CDC and virologists around the world. It destroys every assumption made by the "experts" and politicians who "follow the science" concerning the pandemic.

This the biggest good-news story of the pandemic era, and it should be the top feature headline reported by every news media outlet. Do you think that will happen? Or are there just too many financial and political interests vested in keeping the public in the dark and in fear?

Andrew Thomas

https://darkangelpolitics.com