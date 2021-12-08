Biden calls for ‘sweeping new push’ on exposing and punishing corruption -- with a glaring omission

With a deadpan face, the Washington Post informs us:

Biden calls for sweeping new push to expose and punish financial corruption

The administration said it would work with Congress to bring more scrutiny to trust companies, lawyers and other financial gatekeepers, seek to identify owners “hiding behind opaque” corporations and target those involved in real estate transactions used to hide or launder money.

Notice how Biden says absolutely nothing about corruption among government officials?

Or their families.

And the WaPo raises not an eyebrow. The purported newspaper of record in the seat of the federal government.

Is that the darkness in which democracy dies?

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license

Hat tip: David Kahn