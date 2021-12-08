New Zealand PM says no end to vaccine boosters or pursuit of the unvaxxed

The head of government of New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, is claiming the right to inject drugs into her citizenry forever. She made the declaration that there would be no end to the program of booster shots for the COVID vaccines at the end of a video address in which she also castigated those who are eligible who fail to receive the vax. “So long as there’s people who are eligible who haven’t been vaccinated, we’ve got work to do.... Do you know, I don't think I'll ever be satisfied so long as I see someone who ch... you know who is eligible and hasn't been... and that's where I see this... there's not going to be an endpoint to this vaccination program.... Those who were vaccinated six months ago, really need to come back, or we need to go to them.” [emphases added]

This video is only 30 seconds long:

New Zealand, a country full of very nice people, seems an odd place at first for such quasi-totalitarianism. But as an island country based on agriculture, it struck me as enforcing social norms very powerfully when I spent a week there on business about 3 decades ago. A lot of conformism, in essence, and a sense of being apart from the rest of the world (which it is, geographically).

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab

Hat tip: Sundance