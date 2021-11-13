Alex Berenson, the former New York Times science writer who has been a voice of reason on the Covid epidemic, assembles evidence that the mandated Covid pseudo-vaccines have failed all over the world, in a Substack post titled, “Worldwide vaccine failure.”

If the Covid jabs are so effective that constitutionally dubious vaccine mandates are being pushed by the Biden regime, then those locales with the highest vaccination rates must have brought the virus under better control than elsewhere, obviously. But that is not the case. The countries with the highest vaccination rates are seeing soaring cases and even deaths.

Here is Singapore, where 85% of the entire population, not just adults, have been vaccinated.

Singapore is near the equator, so we can’t blame the onset of cold weather, forcing people to spend more time indoors, for the upsurge.

Similar upsurges are found in the Netherlands (70% vaccinated), which is imposing partial lockdowns, Iceland (76% vaccinated), which is imposing more restrictions, and our own state of Vermont (71% vaccinated).

Yet vaccination frenzy continues to consume many government units, now extending mandatory vaccination to children 5 – 11, who face only a tiny risk.

It is madness.