The DOJ and FBI have combined to destroy Project Veritas

Project Veritas uses hidden camera techniques to expose corruption, dishonesty, anarchy, and totalitarian impulses in American institutions. Given the times in which we live, that means Project Veritas is usually exposing leftists and their organizations. It’s almost certainly not a coincidence, then, that the FBI engaged in a series of early-morning raids against Project Veritas employees and its founder, James O’Keefe, ostensibly because, a year ago, they possessed, but refused to use (and gave to law enforcement), a diary that we now know belonged to Joe Biden’s pathetic, drug-addicted daughter, Ashley.

It’s even less of a coincidence that the New York Times immediately knew about the raids and later published Project Veritas’s confidential correspondence with its attorneys. What we’re witnessing is a political hit job that would be completely at home in any penny-ante, third-world, tin pot tyranny—in other words, welcome to Biden’s America.

The story starts with Ashley Biden, a Biden child almost as pathetic as Hunter. Like her brother, she has had drug problems, including an arrest for marijuana possession (although, big surprise, the charges were dropped) and a video purportedly showing her using cocaine at a party.

Over a year ago, the louche Ashley ended up in a drug rehabilitation center and reported that her diary was stolen while she was there. Tipsters approached Project Veritas, claiming to have a copy of the diary which, they said, Ashley had abandoned or forgotten when she left the clinic. Unable to determine whether the diary was even real, Project Veritas tried to give it to Ashley’s attorney, who refused it. Project Veritas then gave it to law enforcement. It never published the diary.

Eventually, the National File released the document. It made a bit of a splash because the diary refers to Ashley’s belief that she was sexually abused as a child, talks about inappropriate showers with Daddy Joe, and discusses drug abuse, marital affairs, and more. It’s the pathetic document of a damaged person raised by a sleazy parent.

All that was a year ago. And then, last week, the FBI engaged in pre-dawn, knock-the-door-down raids on Project Veritas reporters:

Think about that: we’re talking about a common theft, something that belongs under the jurisdiction of the local cops, but the DOJ and FBI come together to engage in aggressive raids on a journalism outfit that has a habit of exposing problems in the administration’s allies.

As O’Keefe explains in the video above, the FBI also told Project Veritas to stay silent about what happened to it yet, within an hour of one of the raids, The New York Times was seeking comments from the reporter who was raided. Even more shockingly, the FBI then raided James O’Keefe’s home and seized his papers and his phones.

And then, once again, in an amazing coincidence, the New York Times published an article attacking Project Veritas—and supported the article with documents that matched those seized from O’Keefe during the FBI raids. Did the FBI give those documents to the Times? Who knows? I certainly don’t but it, as I said, it’s an amazing coincidence. Others are pretty sure about what really happened:

The FBI is leaking attorney-client privileged files to a party adverse to Project Veritas in a civil lawsuit.



This is not a grey area.



It’s black letter criminal felonies committed by the FBI and the New York Times. https://t.co/Kgx98JWz5d — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 12, 2021

The Times attack incidentally, tried to smear Project Veritas by pointing out that it consults with lawyers regarding its investigations. That’s not something shocking; that’s something all investigative outfits do. Moreover, it’s noteworthy that the Times knowingly reviewed Project Veritas’s legal documents while it is a defendant in a defamation suit Project Veritas filed against it.

Project Veritas was able to get an order stopping the FBI from breaking into O’Keefe’s phone but, of course, that was very much closing the barn door after all the horses had been slaughtered and autopsied.

To summarize, Project Veritas has embarrassed the Democrats in the past and is obviously planning to do so in the future. It’s also suing The New York Times. A year ago, it refused to touch a diary that a drug addict abandoned in a rehab clinic. The drug addict just happens to be the daughter of the man occupying the Oval Office. So now, the DOJ authorizes the FBI to raid Project Veritas and, oh so coincidentally, The New York Times gets tipped off about the raids and suddenly comes into possession of documents of the same type seized in the raids.

This whole thing stinks to high heaven. The Biden administration isn’t a presidency in the traditional American sense. It’s proving itself to be a criminal enterprise and a despotic regime that is using the power it obtained following a questionable election to destroy its political opponents. This is un-American and, as I keep saying, cannot end well.

(By the way, my pronouns today are, “Aren’t you glad you’re not one of Biden’s children?” and “America is on a precipice.” What are your pronouns?)

Image: James O’Keefe. YouTube screen grab.