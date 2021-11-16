The Joe & Kamala Show

Strange things are happening and it does not get any stranger than the Joe and Kamala Show. On Sunday night, CNN got everyone excited with a front-page website story about the knives out in the White House. It must have hit the right spot because the Press Secretary put out a statement denying that the Joe & Kamala were throwing dishes at each other.

This is the story:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country -- from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.

I guess that's like passengers in cross Atlantic flight in the middle of a storm who hear that the pilot and the copilot are screaming to each other. Then they notice that one of the flight attendants goes into the cabin, comes out looking scared and whispers something to the other flight attendant. A few minutes later, the attendant goes on the air and tells everyone that the pilot has a lot of respect for the co-pilot and then they are working to land this big bird. No big deal -- go back to the movie!

No, this is not the latest version of Airplane or that The Twilight Zone show about the plane that went back in time. Instead, what we are watching is a White Housie overwhelmed with self-inflicted wounds, a president surrounded by a bunch of people obsessed with reversing everything Trump, and a Vice President who did not make it to the first primary.

What happens next? I guess that they will sign the bill on Monday and the VP will stand behind President Biden with that big mask on her face. And the polls will keep dropping.

