The January 6 commission gets it badly wrong again

Just as the now-completely disproven Russia Hoax was built upon one lie after another, the story about January 6 is falling apart. Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge documentary and Julie Kelly’s relentless reporting have both exposed the media’s and Democrats’ many falsehoods. The latest lie comes from the House’s openly biased January 6 commission.

Just the News’s report concerns a January 6 commission subpoena to Bernard Kerik, the former New York Police Commissioner. According to the letter supporting the subpoena,

The Selection Committee’s investigation and public accounts have revealed credible evidence of your involvement in the events within the scope of the Select Committee’s inquiry. You reportedly participated in a meeting on January 5, 2021, at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C., in which Rudolph Giuliani, Stephen Bannon, John Eastman, and others discussed options for overturning the results of the November 2020 election such as, among other things, pressuring Vice President Pence to not certify the electoral college results.

The same letter, in a footnote, gives the source for this information about Kerik’s activities: Bob Woodward’s and Robert Costa’s book, Peril, at page 234. Who can argue with that?

Apparently, the facts can. Just the News did the leg work of actual journalism and discovered that everything in that paragraph was wrong as to Kerik:

Kerik was 300 miles away in the New York City area on Jan. 5, 2021, according to his own car's toll booth records reviewed by Just the News. He left Washington the night of Jan. 4 and did not return until the morning of the riots, according to Kerik's own account at a speech this weekend in Chicago. And that book by Woodward? It makes no claim about Kerik attending a meeting at the Willard on Jan. 5. In fact, the book doesn’t even mention the former NYPD commission once in its 482 pages. Woodward and his coauthor, fellow Washington Post journalist Robert Costa, confirmed to Just the News in a statement Monday night that they did not allege Kerik attended a Jan. 5 meeting at the Willard.

The same Just the News article provides detailed facts supporting Kerik’s contention that he was nowhere near D.C. at the time alleged.

Image: Bernard Kerik by Gage Skidmore. CC BY-SA 2.0.

This kind of garbage from the Democrats is no surprise. Facts, as John Adams said in 1770 when he had the courage to represent the hated British soldiers after the Boston Massacre, “are stubborn things.” And if you’re a political party that pretty much owns the American media, why in the world would you bother doing the hard work and wrestling with those stubborn facts?

I’d like to add two further examples of the kind of garbage that passes for news about January 6. The first comes from Yahoo News, a hard-left propaganda organization that masquerades as a news site. As you look at this Facebook post, if you can’t distinguish between this “news” and a Democrat party fundraising email, you’re not crazy. They are, in fact, indistinguishable:

Yahoo News Facebook post.

The judge is delusional and the college kids who run Yahoo News are too young to remember, but Gore wasn’t a man at all. He refused to concede and took the matter to the Supreme Court after the recounts refused to support his insistence that he won the election. He then became a professional martyr before he turned himself into a climate change guru and was able to fund an unbelievably lavish carbon-emitting lifestyle.

And the claim that Trump “continues to lie” has all the sophistication of a fourth-grade girls’ catfight. In fact, while the leftist bots at Yahoo News shield their eyes from such things, there is a never-ending stream of facts showing massive vote fraud in 2020 (and there is more information out there).

The other example of media malfeasance comes from the Daily Mail’s “Deputy U.S. Political Editor,” Geoff Earle, who manages to imply that, having unleashed their maddened supporters on the Capitol, the January 6 event organizers were drinking champagne, modern-day Neros fiddling after they set Rome aflame. However, if you pay attention to the facts, you see that Amy and Kylie Jane Kremer, the mother-daughter duo who head Women for American First and helped organize the rally at which Trump spoke, were celebrating a successful rally, which they’d worked with the White House to coordinate.

As of now, there’s no evidence that either the White House or the Kremers had anything to do with what happened: Helped by FBI insiders and Antifa provocateurs, Trump supporters were being encouraged to enter the Capitol. The rally was a happy, peaceful, and lawful event. I’m disappointed in the Daily Mail, which is usually better about honestly reporting these stories.

The January 6 is a clown show that has nothing to do with getting to the truth—which would include investigating the thousands of claims of election fraud—and is, instead, dedicated to advancing a narrative. As the Bernard Kerik story shows, the truth just gets in the way.