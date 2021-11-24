Granholm’s (and Biden’s) energy clown show

Reassuring worried Americans that there will be enough oil for the Thanksgiving holidays, yesterday President Joseph Biden (D) informed a concerned citizenry of plans to release 50,000,000 barrels of oil from the emergency Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to bring down high gas prices.

Wow! Fifty million barrels of oil! That's a lot of oil isn't it, Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm? That should take care of America's energy needs for quite a while right? "How many barrels of oil does the U.S. consume per day?," a reporter commonsensically asked. "I don't have that number in front of me. I'm sorry," Granholm replied.

Tech challenged, non-Department of Energy Secretary me managed to get the answer in front of me in less than five seconds, conveniently from Granholm's own Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration's site, discovering

In 2020, the United States consumed an average of about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day, or a total of about 6.66 billion barrels of petroleum.

Oh. But...but...that means the extra 50,000,000 barrels is only about 2 1/2 days’ worth of extra petroleum -- long enough to transport people to and from their Thanksgiving celebration, heat residences for the holiday and to cook all the extra and special holiday foods. Then what? How can that literal drop in the empty bucket from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve bring down gas prices, up 60% since last year?

Energy Secretary Granholm could not be reached for comment as the numbers were not in front of her.

Using more than 2 1/2 day’s worth of peeesonal petroleum products in just a few hours, last night the Bidens and their extensive entourage whisked off to Nantucket, a resort island off the coast of Massachusetts, where they will be the guests of typical Democrat billionaires. Who live in high energy use homes.

[T]he 13,000-square-foot main home comes with a tennis court, pool and private dock. “Not a good look for Biden to be talking about how much Americans are suffering under his economic policies hours before he jets off to ritzy Nantucket for Thanksgiving at an estate assessed at $30M,” tweeted Republican National Committee official Tommy Piggott. The cost of living on the island, known as a playground of the rich and famous, is much higher than the average U.S. zip code.

Biden and friends don't appear too worried personally about emptying the emergency reserve; after all he shut down construction of the Keystone XL pipeline which would have helped make the US more energy independent.

But, as mentioned previously, since I'm unavailable to be Department of Energy Secretary, I'll postpone worrying about this for 2 1/2 days.

In the meantime, you should also postpone worrying and enjoy Thanksgiving. In spite of everything, we still have much to be thankful for.

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab