About the made-up faux crime of Kyle Rittenhouse crossing state lines

Like T.R. Clancy on these pages two days ago, I railed at the moronic, breathless claim the main-stream-media spewed that Kyle Rittenhouse crossed state lines.

As Mr. Clancy explained, the United States Interstate Commerce Law mandates the ability to wander among the states freely. One doesn’t have to actually be involved in commerce to travel. Here, in the United States, one has the luxury to visit family, job-hunt, shop and/or sightsee, or move about the country without purpose or permission.

Four corners monument marker (cropped) by An Errant Knight. CC BY-SA 4.0.

So why did the media make a false meme regarding Kyle Rittenhouse’s purported felonious crossing of state lines? With what nefarious activities did they want the public to mentally link Rittenhouse’s crossing a state line? Sadly, at least half of an ill-informed populace, already polarized, brain-washed and frustrated by Covid restraints were thirsting for Rittenhouse’s head on a pike. At least in part because he had the nerve to cross state lines.

The whole “crossing state lines” thing emanates from the Federal White Slave Traffic Act, commonly known as the Mann Act, enacted in 1910. The Mann Act was created to criminalize the transport of women and girls across state lines or internationally for prostitution, immorality or trafficking.

It can also be illegal to take a firearm across state lines, unless the gun is legally owned in the states involved.

Rittenhouse did not take a woman of any age across state lines. Moreover, the firearm he used to defend himself was legally stored at a friend’s house in Wisconsin.

When should we trust the main stream media? Obviously, never.

