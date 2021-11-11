Kyle’s tears illustrate the perils of juvenile deadly force intervention

On the stand today, a normally composed Kyle Rittenhouse sobbed uncontrollably while recounting what led to his shooting one of several assailants on August 25th, 2020.

His tears underscored my contention that he, as a lone, armed teenager, had no reason to be in the middle of a nocturnal riot.

I’m not a liberal and, ironically, as a (non-racist) Black nationalist, haven’t rushed to prejudge Rittenhouse as a White supremacist. Unless bombshell hidden evidence to the contrary emerges, he’s no Dylann Roof.

Moreover, as a “self-defense is self-love” proponent for everyone, the defendant’s ideology is irrelevant to me when compared to the issue at hand: Was Rittenhouse justified in using deadly force?

Regardless of philosophy, supporters of the Second Amendment, citizens on patrol and private militias should closely follow this case because it’s fraught with context that an overzealous government could use to ban citizens organizing to address threats to the community.

That’s my overarching concern, given the direction of the Biden administration and leaders of many cities and states.

As a citizen on patrol doing outreach in high crime urban areas, I see this case as the tragic trial of a young man playing Davy Crockett where he shouldn’t have and more broadly, a moratorium on Americans’ right to mobilize against breakdowns in social order.

Those opposing Rittenhouse today would cry foul were a liberal in his same situation subjected to what critics consider politically motivated prosecution.

As for Kyle’s tears, they illustrate the perils of juvenile deadly force intervention. Despite his Police Explorer and first aid training, his youthful exuberance placed him in a dangerous situation that he would have been wiser to avoid. On this point, all reasonable, adults, even if otherwise opposed to “self-defense is self-love,” should agree.

Nadra Enzi aka Cap Black. Autonomy Commentator on Liberation and Liberty.

#ActualSuperHeroForLiberty Advocate. #HaltHunger Organizer.

Image: Kyle Rittenhouse weeps. YouTube scree grab.