Memo to SNL: You can’t abort the stigma of abortion

Anyone who watches Saturday Night Live probably saw the segment starring Cecily Strong as “Goober the Clown” in the last show. The skit is disgusting. Unless you work for Planned Parenthood, you will want your three plus minutes of life back.

Strong’s clown character talks about an abortion she had at age 23. She jokes about the choice she made as though having an abortion is as easy as a walk on the beach. Abortion is not funny or a joke. A woman who has been traumatized or left infertile from a botched abortion and tunes in to SNL for comedy won’t find this skit amusing. It is an appalling slap in the face to any woman grieving over an abortion decision, regretting the loss of her unborn child.

Who is SNL’s target audience? If their audience gives tacit approval for this garbage, then I pity the future of TV comedy. The militant abortion-friendly media is worse for applauding the skit. The Daily Beast calls it “brilliant.” The Salon headline reads: “On "SNL," Cecily Strong's Goober the Clown nails the joy and comedy of abortion.”

"It's a rough subject. So we're gonna do fun clown stuff to make it more palatable,” Goober says with glee.

The militant pro-abortion left will never make abortion palatable. Their “Shout Your Abortion” movement appeals to Planned Parenthood and their donors. But most Americans dislike their message and criticize the movement as extreme. Comedians Sarah Silverman and Michelle Wolf tried their hand at making jokes about abortion. Wolf’s comments were so appalling that Netflix pulled her show.

The stigma of abortion is embedded in the act. What pro-abortion Democrats refuse to accept is that most Americans consider abortion repugnant and morally reprehensible. When abortion was legalized, ultrasounds were in their infancy, displaying grainy black-and-white images that did not clearly show the unborn human, leaving room for doubt. Today there is no doubt. Current technology makes what was once invisible visible and verifies what pro-lifers have been saying for years. Parents view the full humanity of their own unborn children in 3-D and 4-D ultrasounds, and this has had a huge impact on how most Americans view abortion.

While fictional characters talk about how safe abortion is on TV, in the real world, disgraced abortionists continue their grisly trade with suspended and revoked licenses, even after killing and butchering women in previous botched abortions. Operation Rescue has done a remarkable service exposing these slick operators and how they open multiple offices under different business entities to hide ties to their original abortion practices.

One of these facilities butchered a woman so badly that a large gash was left in her perforated uterus and her unborn baby’s head was severed and pushed into her abdomen. A multi-million-dollar lawsuit is pending against that abortion business, which already had a dismal safety record and should have been shut down years ago.

All this may seem like a joke to the writers of that SNL skit, and all the other abortion TV programming that is meant to be humorous. But to the post-abortive women who sustain severe injuries at the hands of nefarious quacks, it’s a traumatic and horrific event that they may never recover from.

Horror stories like these have not moved radical abortion supporters to reconsider their position. They are concerned with abortion’s image so they promote more propaganda. That’s why they want no abortion restrictions. The slogan “safe, legal and rare” is anathema to feminists today, and was amended to delete “rare” from the discussion. Writing in the Atlantic, Caitlin Flanagan stated:

“These women are fighting an equally intense anti-abortion culture, one that wants to instill shame in women as a means of reducing the number of abortions.”

What is really a shame is that the next time a pregnant woman becomes a tragic victim of a botched abortion, the feminists won’t shout their outrage.

In 1999, Bonnie Chernin started the pro-life website Jews For Life and launched the Jewish Life League in 2017. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Jewish Pro-Life Foundation.

Image: All.org