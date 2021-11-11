Professor Dyson and Joy Reid just Black mouths for Black supremacy?

The ironically named Joy Reid embarrassed herself again on her MSNBC show The Reidout recently. She asked a guest, Vanderbilt University Professor Michael Eric Dyson, to opine on newly elected Republican Winsome Sears, the first Black woman lieutenant governor of Virginia. Dyson sneeringly labeled Sears, an immigrant from Jamaica and a Marine Corps veteran, as nothing but a "black mouth” for white supremacy.

"The problem here is they want white supremacy by ventriloquist effect," Dyson said of Republicans. He then added, "There is a black mouth moving but a white idea ... running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the white supremacist practices.” Huh? “Running on the runway of the tongue” is nothing but gibberish, but implying that Sears is an empty, brainless, heartless puppet being controlled by white supremacists who tell her what to say is repulsive in the extreme. And stupefyingly ignorant, demeaning, and racist.

If I were to say something in support of Black people, would I then be nothing but a “white mouth” for Black supremacy?

Reid not only had Dyson on, providing him with another forum to spew his vile slander, but obviously agreed with his odious sentiments. To her everlasting shame.

So, Dyson and Reid believe there are “white ideas” and “Black ideas?” What about “brown ideas” or “yellow ideas?” Red ones? Are there “Mexican ideas,” “Albanian ideas,” and “mixed race ideas?” “Female ideas?” “Bisexual ideas?” Where does this stop? The unceasing effort of those on the left to divide us by any and every means they can devise must stop. Now. Their woke, “progressive” insistence that if people are Black they must think a certain way and believe certain things while also averring that white people are racist, because of their skin color-- and there is nothing they can do about it—is so preposterously outrageous that it should make sane people laugh. Yet, tragically, a significant percentage of the citizens of the erstwhile “land of the free and home of the brave” either buy this kind of crap or are somehow afraid to disagree with an overtly hostile minority.

Today, vast and powerful forces endlessly seek to make all of us believe certain things. They demand we buy into their hoaxes, worship accredited “experts,” accept oxymoronic phrases like “the science is settled,” and unquestioningly allow them to inject experimental pseudo vaccines into our bodies, the long-term results of which cannot possibly be known at this time. Our Founders, reviled by the left, would never have put up with this. Or the notion that ideas are color and race specific.

Ideas are born of individuals. Individuals are born with unalienable rights endowed by their Creator. Among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This idea, like all others, is not endemic to any one race. It encompasses us all. Once upon a time we knew this in our marrow. Once upon a time we instituted a government of, by, and for the people to protect and enshrine these rights, the obviously inherent right of every individual to think and believe what they please without coercion among them.

One important idea, in which most Americans of all colors and backgrounds previously believed, is the concept of “e pluribus unum”… “out of many, one.”

Today’s Democrats, and their aiders and abettors in the Media-Academic Complex, are hell bent on reversing that dictum and balkanizing the country. That is something that all of us should rebel against, Black, white, and otherwise.

Thomas Jefferson, the supposed founder of the Democratic Party, once stated: “I have sworn on the altar of God, eternal hostility to all forms of tyranny over the minds of man.” How times have changed. Many in ”his” party no longer believe in God. Many now do believe in tyranny over the minds—and bodies—of those with whom they disagree.

If you are Black and somehow think you are independent and can believe what you want to believe and that you have your own ideas…those who purportedly have your interests in mind will label you an “Uncle Tom,” a “black face of white supremacy,” or a “black mouth” espousing a white idea.

This is simply a new form of slavery, of course. Slavery of the mind and soul.

But maybe I only think that because I am white. What other reason could there be?

