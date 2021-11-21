Hunter Biden, China, electric batteries, and child slavery

Not to mince words, Hunter Biden is a disgusting human being. It’s not just the drugs, the strippers, the abandoned children, the prostitutes, the sleazy self-pornographic videos, or his latest art scam. It’s also that he has no compunction about doing business with some of the world’s worst actors or with people hostile to America. The latest example is the news that, back in 2016, Hunter Biden’s investment firm—and keep in mind that he’s always been his daddy’s bag man—helped broker a deal that sold a valuable African cobalt mine to a state-backed Chinese company. Cobalt, of course, is essential for the batteries running the electric cars the Biden administration is trying to force Americans to buy.

The New York Post summarizes the story:

The deal, first reported by the Washington Free Beacon during the 2020 presidential campaign, was spotlighted by the New York Times Saturday as Congress inches closer to approving President Biden’s $2 trillion social spending plan, which earmarks billions of dollars to promote electric vehicles. In 2016, an investment firm founded by Hunter Biden with several Chinese partners was cut into a complex $3.8 billion transaction that transferred 80 percent of Congo’s Tenke Fungurum mine from an American company to Beijing-backed China Molybdenum. President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden’s father, was the sitting vice president when the deal was struck. The mine is one of the world’s largest sources of cobalt — and China’s control of the mineral “presents a critical vulnerability to the future of the U.S. domestic auto industry,” Biden’s White House reported in June.

Here’s the funny thing: We’re being asked to believe that “Joe Biden had no knowledge of his son’s involvement with the sale”—at least according to a White House spokesman who talked to The New York Times.

So, what’s wrong with Hunter’s conduct in this regard? So many things:

Image: Child slavery in an African cobalt mine. YouTube screen grab. The eight-year-old boy laboring in the dirt and mud had gone without food for two days when this video was shot.

The climate change con and the green energy scam will destroy America’s economy and the modern American lifestyle. We function at the level we do because of fossil fuel—and, absent a commitment to nuclear energy, renewables will never provide even a fraction of the energy America needs to maintain its current standard of living. China, of course, is making no promises whatsoever to cut back its coal and petroleum use any time soon. It intends to grow both its manufacturing sector and its military using old-fashioned fossil fuels.

As part of the relentless push for green energy, leftists are enacting policies forcing people into electric cars. Not only must the energy to charge those cars must come from somewhere, but the cars also won’t work without a battery—and those batteries are entirely dependent on cobalt. That’s where we get to Hunter’s role in selling a massive cobalt mine to a Chinese Communist Party-owned company.

So, even as the Democrats relentlessly force Americans into electric cars, Hunter played a huge role, while daddy was Veep, in handing to the Chinese (our primary geopolitical rival and, let me say it, enemy) an essential element required to make those batteries. That’s just wrong.

But there’s something even more deeply wrong with what Hunter did. Cobalt mines in Africa run on slave labor—child slave labor:

The likelihood that the mine involved in the sale that Hunter helped broker (and by that I mean from which he profited, which or not he was directly involved in the deal) uses child labor is enormous. This is especially true given that China has no problem with slave labor, whether it’s convicted criminals or people arrested simply for being Uighurs.

As an aside, China also happily harvests organs from these same prisoners so that it can profit from organ transplant surgeries. I don’t see China being squeamish about six-year-old African children—and China is loathsomely racist against Africans—working and dying in cobalt mines.

No matter how you look at it, Hunter Biden’s involvement in the sale is bad: It’s bad for American national security, it’s bad for America’s economy and lifestyle, and it’s morally bad because it means that Biden’s son (and probably Biden) profited from this sale and from the child slavery that almost certainly accompanies it.

The White House has seen some troublesome children over the centuries but I do not think there has ever been the son of an Oval office occupant as totally disgusting, amoral, and anti-American as Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s designated bagman.