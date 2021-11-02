Biden's societal suicide pact

For the past 245 years, a significant portion of the wealth created in the entire world is in some way related to the United States. People across the globe fight to come to the USA — we must be doing something right.

Yet the Biden administration speaks of a desire to fundamentally transform the country. Why would anyone want to fundamentally change a system that has created the freest, wealthiest, most prosperous, and most tolerant people the world has ever seen? To replace it with a system of large, intrusive federal government; limited individual freedom; and high taxes? A system that has never worked in all history — generally ending in poverty, hunger, violence, and death on a massive scale?

Ask yourself, if a country could tax itself to prosperity, would there ever be any poor countries? If printing money were the same as creating wealth, would there ever again be a poor person?

Driving some of this is the transformation from government being the people's representatives to being our leaders — in effect, our bosses. This is bordering on true insanity and shows a frightening desire for collective suicide. Here's a message to those who desire this profound transformation: many of us have no desire to participate in this societal suicide pact.

There are fundamental reasons for our success. It is not because of our incredible natural resources — those are relatively common around the globe. It is not a special trait of the people — clearly, it is not "in the blood," as people from across the globe come to America and experience tremendous success.

What it is is a far superior system, starting with the Bill of Rights and the Constitution. These helped constrain government and unleashed the wisdom of millions of free people. The world has never been the same because of it.

At its core, all of this is based on a unique idea that no kings or rulers — no bosses — were necessary, that a free people could self-govern. In fact, that a self-governing free people was the normal and natural state of nature — the kings and rulers were the aberration. The results have been astounding — freedom and limited government have allowed natural forces to create wealth, prosperity, and tolerance like never before.

And we now want to radically transform it? People who have little to no idea how the system actually works now want to make significant changes to it? What do you think the results would be if you just opened the hood of your car and started making random changes? Do you think it will improve the performance or fundamentally break what had been a complex, functioning system?

The lives and futures of hundreds of millions of people in this country will be impacted by these transformations. In fact, the lives and futures of billions of people on the planet will be impacted by these moves. Human suffering — and a planetary disaster — on an unimaginable scale is a very real possibility if we break this gift that has been bequeathed to us. Never forget we have no God-given right to live like this.

Thus, it would seem "first do no harm" should be the watchword. We have a system that works astonishingly well. We would be wise to protect and nurture it. Rather than looking to transform the system, we should be considering ways to more fully return to the basics of the founding of this country.

If we continue down our present path and implement the Biden administration's dreams, we will most assuredly screw this up, and fixing it will prove to be far more difficult than breaking it ever was.

John Conlin is an expert in organizational design and change. He also holds a B.S. in Earth sciences and an MBA and is the founder and president of E.I.C. Enterprises, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to spreading the truth here and around the world, primarily through K–12 education. He has been published in American Greatness, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, American Thinker, Houston Chronicle, Denver Post, and Public Square Magazine among others.

Image: Gage Skidmore.