Biden’s bad politics are making strange (and interesting) bedfellows

Full Disclosure: A few months ago, I changed my party registration from Republican to No Party (NP). I’m not what I call a “chocolate chip communist” but am an old-fashioned Black man who was a community voice in that party since watching U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s contentious 1991 confirmation hearing.

The Biden Administration has accomplished two improbable milestones: Alienating every non-liberal ideology and, through his vaccine mandates, impressively placing Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk and Black Lives Matter Greater New York co-founder Hawk Newsome on the same side against this government overreach!

For decades, I tried bridging the broad divide between Black nationalists preaching home rule in our community and self-determination, on the one hand, and conservatives proclaiming home rule instead of D.C. central planning and limited government, on the other hand. Given residual racial friction from the sixties, this was no easy task. Ironically, Joe Biden made this goal much more attainable.

By default or design, the 21st century Right finds itself in much the same place as Black nationalists from the last century: surveilled, reviled, imprisoned without bond, and subjected to politically motivated prosecution whether it’s defendants on trial for the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot to the recent indictment of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Image: In 1963, Blacks and Whites also came together to defeat totalitarian government overreach in America. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and Mathew Ahmann, Executive Director of the National Catholic Conference for Interracial Justice, in a Crowd. Library of Congress; no known copyright or restrictions.

Contemporary Black nationalists, those not tethered to the Democrat National Committee, fight a leftist fifth column within our community for control of narrative and institutions. In this age of community co-optation, even “our” most famous rallying cry and collective, Black Lives Matter!, was produced by “trained Marxists” to quote one of its creators. Not quite a liberation from outside control, which is the top goal of non-leftist nationalists. Like conservatives across the proverbial railroad tracks, they’re also not fans of the Left.

Right-leaning libertarians found greater common ground as they were battered during Trump’s tumultuous term alongside conservatives. A favorite pastime was arguing about conservative authoritarianism. Actual authoritarianism from across the aisle has all but silenced these arguments. Biden has even overshadowed the national security state of George W. Bush—an appalling accomplishment.

Backed into the same corner, an unlikely union of conservatives, Right-leaning libertarians, and Black nationalists looks around realizing they’re a possible coalition. I’m doing my part to make it a reality. The ideology that backed us into this corner has only just begun.

Nadra Enzi aka Cap Black. Writer/Commentator on Liberation and Liberty.

#ActualSuperHeroForLiberty Advocate. #HaltHunger Organizer.