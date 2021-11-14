YouTube censors information about vaccine injuries on Sen. Ron Johnson’s channel

Alphabet, Incorporated, owner of YouTube, Google, and other tech media, has taken on the role of final arbiter of medical science, even in fast-changing fields where data if far from complete. YouTube, which enjoys a commanding presence in online video, is exercising is market dominance to prevent information of critical importance from reaching most people on the risks of adverse reactions to the pseudo-vaccines developed in hope of containing the Covid epidemic.

Zachary Stieber reports for the Epoch Times:

YouTube has again suspended Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) channel over a roundtable that featured people who say they were injured by COVID-19 vaccines and experts discussing the shots. “For the 5th time this year, YouTube is censoring me from telling you the truth. This time they don’t want you to hear 3.5 hours of stories from doctors, scientists, and the vaccine injured,” Johnson said in a statement. (snip) The roundtable stretched for nearly four hours. It included multiple people who say they suffered severe side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, including Theresa Long, an Army lieutenant colonel, and several experts, including Dr. Peter Doshi, an associate professor of pharmaceutical health services research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.

What does YouTube say to justify this outright censorship?

A YouTube spokesperson told The Hill that the suspension stemmed from Johnson citing statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System, a passive system run by federal authorities. Public health officials have repeatedly encouraged Americans to submit possible adverse events to the system for review. (snip) “We craft our policies to reduce the risk of real-world harm, updating them as official guidance evolves, and we consider the context of a video to make exceptions that balance open discussion of people’s experiences with preventing the spread of harmful misinformation,” the YouTube spokesperson said. YouTube also took issue with a participant wondering whether COVID-19 vaccines prevent death. The company appeared to be talking about Bob Kaplan, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health and Medicine, and a former National Institutes of Health official. Kaplan told the roundtable that he supports vaccines and has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine himself but that he is concerned about “research integrity, and the process used to authorize, approve, and mandate vaccines during this emergency.”

All science, including medical science, is an emergent process based on ceaseless questioning and testing of previous conclusions as new data is developed. YouTube’s censorship hinders this process by attempting to halt the flow of questioning and of data.

Fortunately, while dominant, YouTube is not a monopoly. And for some reason, it has censored most but not all of the panel:

A 34-minute portion from the roundtable, held on Nov. 2, is still available for viewing on YouTube. The full version is up on Rumble, a YouTube competitor.

YouTube’s censorship is morally indefensible, but few will even learn of it, as the corporate media are now fully on board with the project to bully the populace into receiving the experimental “vaccines” whose long term potential downsides are completely unknowable.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs