You will never guess what’s topping iTune’s hip-hop chart

Rule 5 of Saul Alinksy’s Rules for Radicals provides that “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. . . .” Could there be more potent ridicule than the “Let’s Go, Brandon” meme being shouted at sporting events across the nation? Why, yes, there could. The meme could be turned into a song

As a threshold matter, Joe Biden has done the heavy lifting by making his time as President a massive goat-screw. In just a few months in office, this utterly incompetent man has already managed to harm America very badly. He has opened the southern border to millions of immigrants, instituted “green” policies that have sent the price of gas skyrocketing, and presided over policies boosting inflation is at levels not seen in decades (and promising to rise higher).

Worse even than these practical steps towards damaging America, Biden is in the process of outlawing half the nation over both factual and ideological ideology about vaccines. He is effectively overseeing America’s balkanization.

Then, to top this all off, he has presided over the destruction of the supply chain so that shelves will probably be bare for Christmas. Moreover, given that the supply chain is an immensely complicated, interconnected entity that stretches around the world and across the length and breadth of America, there’s no reason to believe that shelves will be any fuller after Christmas. Indeed, Biden and his sidekick Buttigieg will likely not even leave us a “can of Who hash!”

Not surprisingly, people took notice. Over the past several months, chants of “F*** Joe Biden” have rung out in sports stadiums across the nation. That certainly suggests Biden is in trouble, but the dissatisfaction had not yet been refined into ridicule. For that, it took a reporter trying to cover up these grassroots chants:

And that, sports fans, was the magic we needed to turn America’s growing and utter disdain for Biden into that which the hard left should fear the most: Ridicule. As I predicted, “Let’s go, Brandon” became a meme on fire.

Now, admittedly, the meme is itself anecdotal evidence of widespread dissatisfaction with Biden and mere anecdotal evidence is easy to dismiss. But then this meme was turned into a song by hip-hop artist Loza Alexander:

The fact that Alexander’s song “Let’s go Brandon” has shot to the top of the iTunes hip-hop chart is much more than merely anecdotal. It is ridicule gold – and it is ridicule gold among what is normally considered a progressive demographic.

This from Fox News:

An anti-President Biden rap song inspired by the viral “Let’s go Brandon!” trend is now sitting at the top of the iTunes hip-hop chart. The song, performed by rapper Loza Alexander and entitled “Let’s Go Brandon,” first went viral on TikTok before making a fast rise up the iTunes hip-hop chart to clinch the number one spot. The song was inspired by the “Let’s go Brandon!” trend that has been sweeping the country since NBC sports reporter Kelli Stavast interviewed NASCAR driver Brandon Brown following his victory at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway earlier this month. During the interview, the crowd could be heard chanting “F--- Joe Biden” in the background, which Stavast seemingly misheard as “Let’s go Brandon!”

Let’s go Brandon tops the charts. Pop Vortex screen grab.

I am unsure whether to end this short post with a hearty “Let’s go, Brandon” or an “Amen, Brother.”

Image: Let’s Go Brandon. YouTube screen grab.