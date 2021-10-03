Vaccine mandates turn Americans into medical guinea pigs

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the board of California’s second-largest school district, San Diego Unified School District, voted unanimously to mandate Covid vaccinations for students and staff. The vaccines must be carried out by December 20, 2021. Any student who is not vaccinated by that date will not be allowed to attend in-person classes. The board also approved forbidding unvaccinated students permission to take part in extracurricular activities.

The board paid lip service to the idea that students and staff could remain unvaccinated if they qualified for medical exemptions. However, two doctors in California have already been sanctioned for writing vaccine exemptions. Dr. Bob Sears is on probation for writing medical exemptions to vaccines. Dr. Tara Zandvliet wrote several exemptions in the San Diego Unified School District. She has now been placed on a three-year probation. People cannot get vaccine exemptions for legitimate medical conditions if doctors are punished for writing such exemptions.

Covid vaccines have been proclaimed safe and effective, yet the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based on mRNA. This is a new technology in vaccines that was not widely tested before the Covid pandemic. The vaccines have been used on a worldwide scale since December 2020, giving a massive database of subjects but a very short time range.

It’s impossible to know in a year if there are any long-term deleterious effects from mRNA vaccines. In the case of underage children being subjected to mRNA vaccines, it is not possible to know what effects the vaccines are having on them until they grow up and have children of their own. Thus, even as the public has been assured the vaccines are doing no harm, there is no actual long-term data to back up that claim.

Now thousands of people in the San Diego Unified school district will have to choose between education for their children and/or their jobs on the one hand, and experimental vaccines on the other hand. There was a time when forced medical experimentation was considered a war crime. After World War II, the Nuremberg trials established the Nuremberg Code.

The Code is the gold standard for human experimentation. Its most important principle is that a human subject must be a competent, informed, willing volunteer. The Code has been revised over the years, but it was accepted that people should never again be experimented on against their will. The Covid pandemic has destroyed that lofty ideal and, in the United States, vaccine mandates from our own government are turning us all into guinea pigs.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story of about a 21st century black teenager sent back in time who becomes a slave in the old south.

Image: Nazi defendants at the Nuremberg trials. Public domain.