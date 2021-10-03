Gavin Newsom’s school vaccine mandate is bad for doctors

California governor Gavin Newsom dodged a bullet with his recent recall election. On being confirmed in office, he promptly shot California’s children in the heart by announcing a vaccine mandate for Covid. Any child twelve or older who does not comply with the mandate will be denied in-school learning. At this point in time, there is no long-term data on mRNA vaccines because this experimental technology has only been used for about ten months. Nevertheless, children in California now have a choice between going to school or being experimented on.

Perhaps it is not surprising that a politician would be willing to experiment on children. Politicians are primarily interested in gaining power. How they use that power depends on what kind of people they were before they were elected. A venal person will be a venal politician. A person with no empathy will not magically develop that quality upon being elected. What is so deeply disturbing about the California vaccine mandate is that so many doctors are willing to go along with it, ignoring the most important principle of the Nuremberg Code that no person should be experimented on against their will.

After World War II, the Nuremberg code emerged from the trials of Nazi war criminals. The Code established that voluntary consent to a medical experiment was unconditional. For more than 70 years, the Nuremberg Code was adhered to so strictly that medical knowledge arising from Nazi experiments on prisoners was not used.

As just one example of this reference for the Code, look at the case of Dr. Robert Pozos is the Director of the Hypothermia Laboratory at the University of Minnesota of Medicine at Duluth. Dr. Arnold Relman, the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, refused to publish Dr. Pozo’s data after he learned some of it included results from the freezing experiments Nazis conducted on prisoners. The EPA has banned the use of Nazi data in the study of phosgene, a toxic gas used in manufacturing. The prohibition against information is so strong that, even when knowledge obtained from Nazi experiments might be of some value, it has been rejected.

One of the fundamentals of the Code that doctors have adhered to is the principle that no experiment should be performed where there is a danger of death or disabling injury unless the physicians wish to offer themselves as subjects. The CDC has listed anaphylaxis, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), myocarditis, and pericarditis, as well as some deaths, as outcomes after Covid vaccination. These events have been rare, but according to the Nuremberg Code, no human being should be subjected to experimentation with these vaccines without full voluntary consent.

Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandate overrides the right to consent. Doctors willing to perform vaccinations on children whose parents are coerced into agreeing to the vaccines are betraying the most vital consideration of their profession and aligning themselves with the thinking of Nazi war criminals.

Pandra Selivanov is the author of The Pardon, a story of forgiveness based on the thief on the cross in the Bible.

Image: Snapping on the gloves by Clay Banks (cropped). Unsplash license.