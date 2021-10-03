COVID shot polls reveal surprising good news about young Americans

Let's not write off the kids so fast — they aren't all leftists. The good news comes from a Trafalgar Group survey on forcing Americans to vax or be fired.

When Trafalgar asked Americans if non-vaxxers should be fired, 65% said no and 22% yes with 12.8% unsure. The age group crosstab shows that the highest percent that object to the mandate are between the ages of 18 and 24. The biggest age group that supports the mandate is 65+. Almost 85% of the 18- to 24-year-old age bracket objects, with about 11.5% agreeing, and that age bracket has the highest number of nos and fewest yeses. Next are 35- to 44-year-olds, where 72.5% disagree and 12.2% agree with "vax or fired" rules. Note that these numbers are much higher than the overall disagreement.

Smart Republican politicians might want to think about these numbers as they ponder the future. Why not make freedom — such as school choice — a universal GOP pillar? Or how about abortion? The New York Times recently lamented that young women are no longer as triggered by abortion as their mothers and grandmothers were.

While Gen Z women ranked abortion as very important to them in a 2019 survey from Ignite, a nonpartisan group focused on young women's political education, mass shootings, climate change, education and racial inequality all edged it out. On the right, meanwhile, researchers say that opposition to abortion has become more central to young people's political beliefs.

We could add other issues. For instance, I suspect that support for the green agenda is a mile wide and an inch deep. I'd base this mostly on pump prices.

This all this feeds into the growing awareness that the MSM is now our government's version of Pravda. So who and what ruled more against the will of their citizens than Russia's old octogenarian leadership and their mouthpiece?

