Understanding Lt. Col. Scheller's criticism of Trump

Allow me to shed some light on the Lt. Col. Scheller and Trump situation. To fully understand where he's coming from and the dynamics in his head, one must be a Marine.

"There are only two kinds of people that understand Marines: Marines and the enemy. Everyone else has a second-hand opinion." ~Gen. William Thornson, U.S. Army

As a full-time Trump supporter, sometimes Trump critic, and Devil Dog myself, I can help de-mystify the situation for everyone. To start with, calling him a NeverTrumper is not an instructive exercise. Lt. Col. Scheller is not a normal American or human being -- he's a Marine.

"The United States Marine Corps, with its fiercely proud tradition of excellence in combat, its hallowed rituals, and its unbending code of honor, is part of the fabric of American myth." ~Thomas E. Ricks

His mindset and worldview are unlike anything most people can understand.

"You cannot exaggerate about the Marines. They are convinced to the point of arrogance, that they are the most ferocious fighters on earth -- and the amusing thing about it is that they are." ~Father Kevin Keaney

He looks up to no one. He is his own hero. And he will criticize anyone he damn well pleases. If he feels Trump is divisive, that's what he will say. His opinions are never going to be politically edited or hindered by what others may think of them. His political positions appear to lean to the right, but whatever the case may be, get used to him. He's going to be around for a while. It's impossible to put a Devil Dog back in the cage if the Hellhound is unwillingly to return peacefully.

"Marines I see as two breeds, Rottweilers or Dobermans, because Marines come in two varieties, big and mean, or skinny and mean. They're aggressive on the attack and tenacious on defense. They've got really short hair and they always go for the throat." ~RAdm. "Jay" R. Stark

Jarrad Winter is a dad, U.S. Marine, developer, engineer, whitehat hacker, and slayer of tyranny