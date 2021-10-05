The U.S Attorney General is siccing the FBI on disgruntled parents

One of the recurring news stories over the last few months is that parents are speaking out at school board meetings to protest Critical Race Theory, masks, and transgender pressure in their public schools. The schools respond by trying to silence them and there have been a few minor scuffles that local police quickly settled. The National School Boards Association (“NSBA”) responded by demanding help from the FBI—and “moderate” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has agreed.

George Floyd’s drug overdose while under police restraint gave the leftists populating American schools license to put their Critical Race Theory and transgender agendas on overdrive in American schools. Parents have responded with protests at school board meetings (see, e.g., here, here, and here, to give just a few examples).

In turn, school boards want to silence parents. They’ve put limitations on their speech, cut their mics, and arrested them. I’m certain that some parents have sent nasty letters or left angry phone messages. Ironically, if they were arguing in favor of amnesty for illegal aliens and followed politicians onto airplanes, into bathrooms, or stalking their houses (as the left does often), that would be a big “meh.” Indeed, we’d be told that the politicians deserved it for not listening to the voice of the people.

But when parents are horrified by what public schools are teaching their children—White are inferior, kids can magically change sex, and masks forever—that’s a different story. On September 29, the NSBA wrote to Joe Biden begging for federal protection for school board members.

The letter alleges “the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation,” beyond local police departments’ abilities. However, John Hinderaker took the time to follow-up on the news stories the NSBA cited to justify its plea for the FBI and those allegations seem overwrought:

While the NSBA letter footnotes a number of news stories in support of its request, few of them document actual violence at school board meetings. There is this statement in a report on the famous Loudon County school board encounter: “A third person received a minor injury, officials said, without releasing details.” And in Mendon, Illinois, “school officials attempted to escort Felde out of the meeting when he struck one of them before leaving the school.” It doesn’t sound like a national wave of violence that is too severe for local authorities to handle.

Nevertheless, for the NSBA, these were “heinous actions [that] could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” Those are magic words. Suddenly, parents who oppose a hard-left agenda are “White Supremacists,” who are “insurrecting.” They’ve just been “otherized.”

As you may recall from 2016, Obama and the Democrat party promised us that Merrick Garland, now the US Attorney General, was a “moderate.” That’s untrue. All you need to know is that it’s Garland’s DOJ, of which the FBI is just a subset, that is keeping people who protested at the Capitol on January 6 in solitary confinement under terrible conditions, arresting and abusing people who had done nothing wrong, and probably played a very large role in the January 6 protest. (Go to Julie Kelly’s page at American Greatness, to see myriad articles detailing what Garland’s DOJ is doing.)

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Garland, upon hearing parents referred to as “domestic terrorists” committing “hate crimes,” promptly agreed that the FBI should indeed crack down on things that are perfectly within the capabilities of local police departments. Oozing sympathy, he wrote that “there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against” people “who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools. ... In the coming days, the Department will announce a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.”

Sundance, at The Conservative Treehouse, sums up perfectly what’s going on here:

The goal is to label dissident parents, non-conforming free range citizens, as “Domestic Terrorists.” The FBI will use the assembly of Big Tech social monitors to identify the targets for investigation. If parents do not want to see their child forced to wear a mask or have a needle injected into their arm while being told their skin color makes them less worthy of life, that person will become a target of the federal police.

In California, inquiries about homeschooling skyrocketed after Newsom’s COVID vaccination mandate. I’m betting that the threat of having the FBI show up on a parent’s doorstep because that parent dared challenge Critical Race Theory will have a whole lot of other parents across America pulling their kids out of FBI-supervised leftist school districts.

