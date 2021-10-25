The truth will get you cancelled

The official Twitter account of Congressman Jim Banks (R-Ind.) was recently suspended because he tweeted, “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.” The tweet was in reference to Rachel Levine, President Biden’s assistant secretary for Health & Human Services (HHS), being sworn in as a “four-star admiral” of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps earlier this week.

Upon promoting Levine, a biological male, the administration called him the “first-ever female four-star admiral,” forever robbing that title from an actual woman.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Banks noted: “My tweet was a statement of fact. Big Tech doesn’t have to agree with me, but they shouldn’t cancel me. If they silence me, they will silence you. We can’t allow Big Tech to prevent us from telling the truth.”

But Big Tech is preventing us from telling the truth. It simply won’t allow thought with which it disagrees to appear on its platforms. The mainstream media, academia, most Democratic politicians, and now giant corporations are all also doing everything in their power to suppress the truth. Tragically, it is no exaggeration to say that there is a War on Truth.

When the ruling elite tries to convince people that obvious truths are not…are in fact hurtful and hateful…the death knell has been rung for that society. The Devil’s greatest trick is to convince people he doesn’t exist.

A man cannot become a woman by wishing he were one. Period. Men and women are inherently different at the cellular level. Period. That is an immutable truth.

If Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer threw on a dress and a string of pearls and won the women’s tennis crown at Wimbledon, it still wouldn’t make either of them a woman.

Sadly, because of the extreme obfuscation occurring in our institutions, many are losing the ability to distinguish truth from lies and opinion from facts. Ergo, I’m providing the following helpful examples:

Men aren’t women. (Truth, fact.)

Epstein didn’t commit suicide. (Opinion. Neither truth nor lie, because we just don’t know for certain.)

Men can’t give birth. (Truth, fact.)

Yellow is the best color. (Opinion. Neither truth nor lie, per se. No color can objectively be determined to be “the best” overall. Moreover, that is largely “in the eye of the beholder,” as they say.)

Water is wet. (Truth, fact.)

Trump is worse than Hitler. (Lie. Hitler killed millions and tried to exterminate the Jews and take over the world. Trump, as far as we know, hasn’t killed anyone. He also built an excellent economy with low unemployment, benefitting everyone whether they knew it or not, and dealt effectively with China. He did author some tweets that some found offensive, however.)

From Earth’s perspective, the sun rises in the east and sets in the west. (Truth, fact.)

Joy Behar is repulsive. (This one is a bit trickier. Oops, sorry, I am out of time and space!)

Graphic credit: MARTYSEB Pixabay license