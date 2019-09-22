The war on truth

It is extremely hard for sane people to understand how we arrived where we are today… culturally and politically. We have men claiming to be women allowed in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms. We are informed that there are 60, 70— or 112 different genders -- but that men and women are virtually the same.

For years there have been gay pride parades across the country that are, in many cases, sanctioned by cities, businesses and even police forces, among other entities. Yet, recently, the only “straight pride” parade of which I’m aware was the subject of great controversy, with a few progressives labeling it “obscene.”

Christian religious organizations are being designated as “hate groups” by leftist bodies such as the Southern Poverty Law Center. In a few cases, priests and pastors have been threatened with jail time for citing Bible verses. “Misgendering” someone can cost you your job. Denver has legalized the use of “magic” or psychedelic mushrooms.

And now we have “serious” Democratic presidential candidates proposing truly crazy socialist plans that would bankrupt their own country, collapse the world’s economy, and subject U.S. citizens to ever more government control. “1984” couldn’t happen then -- Ronald Reagan was in office. But, ironically, 1984 could arrive in 2020, or shortly after, albeit nearly four decades late.

The saddest irony — and real tragedy -- is that the Left’s arguments are so easily defeated, if only conservatives and classical liberals would stand up and fight. To wit:

*Men and women aren’t the same. If there were no differences between men and women…there would be no men or women.

*“Women can do whatever they like with their own body.” No they can’t. Neither can men. First of all, abortion is taking the life of a different person. But, leaving that aside, a woman can’t drive 75-miles-an-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone. Neither can a man. No one has the right to crap on Nancy Pelosi’s shoes, club baby seals over the head, drive drunk or rob a convenience store. Speaking of which, a 15-year-old girl can’t buy a pack of cigarettes from said convenience store but can abort her child. In the first instance, her parents may well be called, in the latter… not so much. Priorities.

*Progressives say that trans folks aren’t “comfortable” and “don’t feel safe” if they can’t use the bathrooms and locker rooms of the sex with which they purport to identify. So, it’s okay to make the other 99% of people uncomfortable and concerned for their safety?

*Repealing the Second Amendment and/or enacting stricter gun control laws does nothing but ensure that law-abiding citizens are disarmed and unable to defend themselves and their loved ones, and that criminals, who by definition don’t obey laws, are safe, comfortable, and unopposed. Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Chicago have some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation yet are at or near the top of cities with the highest rates of violent crime and homicide. Period. End of story.

The government couldn’t make a moral person shoot someone without reason, nor can it prevent a bad or mentally ill person from doing so. Disarming the former strips them of their natural right to life-- as granted by their Creator-- while encouraging the latter in their unjust pursuits.

How the times have changed! Many things that were only a short time ago considered bad are now celebrated and vice-versa.

Bad Good Smoking cigarettes Smoking pot HIV/Aids Homosexuality Christopher Columbus Elizabeth Warren (aka ‘Pocahontas) Bigger people Bigger government Making money Taking money/taxation of the wealthy Loss of glaciers Loss of Character Intolerance Intolerance…of those deemed intolerant by the left Discrimination against minorities Discrimination against majorities Invasive species Illegal aliens

I honestly expect Beto O’Rourke or another one of the Democrats’ Insane Clown Posse to simply propose that everything that was illegal in, say, 1970 should now be made legal, and everything that was legal should now be made illegal. As The Kinks once stated, “It’s a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world.”

The truth doesn’t care about our feelings. Some things just are. The universe is not a random collection of things that don’t matter. We can’t render truth illegal without sentencing ourselves to a Second Dark Age.

