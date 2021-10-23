Joe Biden builds a border wall -- but only for himself

After cancelling the nation's border wall as an all-time high of 1.7 million illegals pour in, Joe Biden is building a border wall -- solely for himself.

According to the New York Post:

...the Department of Homeland Security has found one access point it can shore up — doling out $455,000 to a Delaware construction company for a fence around President Biden’s “Summer White House.” In September, the department awarded a contract of $456,548 to Turnstone Holdings LLC for “PURCHASE AND INSTALLATION OF SECURITY FENCING AT 32 FARVIEW, REHOBOTH DELAWARE,” according to USAspending.gov, an online database tracking federal government spending. The contract started Sept. 21 and is expected to end Dec. 31. Construction of the fence is expected to end by that date.

Now, far be it for any of us to question presidential security. Biden spends very large chunks of his presidential time at his Delaware vacation house on a tony beach resort, so if he needs protection, he probably needs protection there. A wall allows the Secret Service to focus on potential problems instead of forcing them to constantly scan the entire horizon for trouble.

But for us? Who've been inundated with unvetted illegals pouring in at what's now an all-time historic high? No fence for us.

Joe Biden and all his minions cancelled the bought and paid for border wall, which only needed a bit of construction. The materials were there, the labor was paid for, the contracts were signed. Yet Joe Biden cancelled that and now pays more than $3 million a day in breach of contract penalties to keep the wall unbuilt, wasting $2 billion so far on that bid to keep America unprotected. Meanwhile, tons of expensive steel purchased for wall construction earlier now sits for miles in piles, rotting the desert sun -- either to disintegrate from neglect or else get stolen.

Biden's Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas flippantly dismissed the whole thing not with an explanation, but with 'because I said so' jerkwaddery: “It is the policy of this administration, we do not agree with a building of the wall.”

Which is no explanation at all, and points hard to the Bidenites wanting borders open and millions of illegals free to invade.

Consistent with the DHS border barrier plan, @CBP, in coordination with the @USACEHQ, intends to cancel the remaining border barrier contracts located within the Laredo Sector and all border barrier contracts located in the Rio Grande Valley Sector. https://t.co/ZkI0vYnmWn — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 8, 2021

Which leaves the region utterly unprotected. Two states launched lawsuits yesterday. Even the horse patrols of the Border Patrol which serve as labor-intensive human walls have been cancelled, based on the phony, ignorant, and mendacious claims of Border Patrol's horse reins being "whips." No word on how that investigation, or rather, attempt to railroad the agents as wicked racists, is going, but we do know that even the horse patrols which are used in lieu of a far more effective border wall are out of commission, and human smugglers are starting to use real bullets now against the Border Patrol's figurative thin blue line.

And sure enough, the migrants are coming in hard now. What's been called the "mother of all caravans" bearing 95,000 illegals is now coursing its way through Mexico and will reach the U.S. border soon.

Who might really need protection? Yes, the American people. They not only need it, they're entitled to it and Joe Biden can only think of himself.

To hear the press tell it, he needs protection against right-wing crazies. Maybe those angry parents at school boards who've been branded domestic terrorists. I don't want to say there'd never be an instance of a real right-wing crazy putting himself in the role of assassin, there could be. But in recent years, authentic attempts to harm political leaders have come from Biden's own far left -- as the near-killings of GOP politicians Steve Scalise and Rand Paul demonstrate, and for that matter, the vandalism attacks on the house of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The hazings of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin by far left extremists allied with Biden also fall into that category, they could use protection, too, even as Biden laughs off those leftist threats as "part of the process."

The fact that the Bidenites have cheapened the term 'terrorist' down to parents protesting at school board meetings while ignoring threats from the left pretty well shows that they aren't all that serious about actual terrorism.

There's also the perceivable threat to Biden from rabid Islamist terrorists. But even that's questionable. The late al-Qaida terrorist chieftain, Osama bin Laden himself, commanded his terrorist minions not to take Joe Biden out because he was so incompetent. That served al Qaida's aims better than assassination. If there's a threat from that front, it's unreported.

Both things call to mind that for Joe, this may well be a status fence, the kind of barrier the ultra-wealthy favor to keep the hoi polloi away in their fancy beach communities. Plus, Biden can now swim naked if he wants, which, given his past, might be the actual idea.

Most people can probably accept a fresh new pricey presidential fence as one of Joe's permanent perks even if he uses it for status.

What they can't accept is that Biden refuses to protect the public from the authentic dangers it faces from an unvetted migrant invasion and at the same time, makes himself a self-serving flaming hypocrite.

