Marine veteran who stopped the armed convenience store robber got even more awesome yesterday

You’ve probably already seen the viral video from Yuma, Arizona, where a Marine Corps veteran stopped an armed, black-clad pair of robbers attempting to rob a convenience store.

Don’t mess with Marines: US Vet stops armed robbery in Arizona store with bag of “Gatorades and a snack”



A sheriff’s office in Arizona has released a video of a Marine Corps veteran - taking down suspected gun-wielding criminals.#USA pic.twitter.com/Zj46RylOBp — The RAGEX (@theragex) October 22, 2021

He appears to be acting instinctively, a guardian of the rest of us, heedless of his personal risk, just as when he wore the uniform of the USMC.

Yesterday, he was on Fox News and was interviewed by Dana Perino, who spoke for many of us when she said she’d like to buy him a beer.

What followed was not what she expected.

The Marine who stopped the corner store robbery in the viral video was just on Fox News.



He ended his interview saying "Epstein didn't kill himself" haha. pic.twitter.com/NUkZaow09j — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 22, 2021

