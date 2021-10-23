« Joe Biden builds a border wall -- but only for himself | No, let's not be kind to Alec »
October 23, 2021

Marine veteran who stopped the armed convenience store robber got even more awesome yesterday

By Thomas Lifson

You’ve probably already seen the viral video from Yuma, Arizona, where a Marine Corps veteran stopped an armed, black-clad pair of robbers attempting to rob a convenience store.

 

 

He appears to be acting instinctively, a guardian of the rest of us, heedless of his personal risk, just as when he wore the uniform of the USMC.

Yesterday, he was on Fox News and was interviewed by Dana Perino, who spoke for many of us when she said she’d like to buy him a beer.

What followed was not what she expected.

 

 

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

Hat tip: Ace of Spades

 

 