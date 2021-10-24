Alec Baldwin is merely getting a taste of his own medicine

For four continuous years, Alec Baldwin maliciously caricatured President Trump in numerous ‘comedy’ sketches on Saturday Night Live.

The cycle worked as follows:

The ‘brains’ in Washington contrived a scandal or outrage for that week, often related to the phony Russian Collusion narrative that loomed over Trump’s 4-year term. The figurative rifles were fired resting on the shoulders of shady lawyers, porn stars, dismissed or disgruntled personnel, anonymous ‘insiders’ and ‘leakers’. The mainstream media amplified these vile figments of imagination. Almost every news broadcast or panel discussion or op-ed piece ended with cliched lines like “this may be the smoking gun that will force President Trump out of office”; on rare occasions the line was punctuated with a question mark. Then on Saturday night, the impossible was attained by taking poor taste to depths inconceivable to any human mind. Alec Baldwin and his ‘comedian’ accomplices were at their foulest as they hammed the to the hilt in mean-spirited, poorly authored, abominably made, and atrociously performed ‘comedy sketches.’

During that period, Baldwin boasted to Howard Stern that he frequently met people who tearfully thanked and hugged him for what ‘he's doing with Trump’.

Through his possibly apocryphal claim, Baldwin was trying to portray himself as a valiant crusader standing up to the contemporary Mussolini.

But how could he be leading a movement against supposed tyranny by merely appearing on a comedy sketch show?

Baldwin had unknowingly confessed that the goal on SNL was no longer comedy.

The days of playful humor and hilarious caricatures with the likes of Darrel Hammond are over, the new goal for SNL is to push the agenda of the far left and assassinate the character of their political opponents.

The players including Alec Baldwin relished being part of this vile and hateful propaganda.

Along with the Washington establishment, the mainstream media, Baldwin, and others in entertainment created a climate of pessimism, negativity, hate, and divisiveness.

It was also a stark display of schadenfreude, defined by psychiatrists as the pleasure derived from the misfortunes of others. They joyfully celebrated when they thought President Trump was confronted with insurmountable impediments during his tenure.

The wounds they inflicted on the soul of the nation are very deep probably will never heal.

Beyond his ‘comedy’ gigs, Baldwin also transcended all boundaries of decency even going as far as to comparing President Trump to the titular character in Hitchcock’s Psycho among other pejorative epithets.

He would often say in his trademark tenor brimming with an undercurrent of rage that “Trump has to go.” In other words, a democratically elected leader has to be forced out of office solely because Baldwin doesn’t approve of him. It is most ironic that he claims to be doing it for the sake of democracy.

He also claimed that Trump supporters who spotted him usually muttered obscenities at him. Baldwin said he felt the hate emanating from them and that President Trump and his supporters have an unbreakable bond solely owing to their bigotry.

This was ironic again, considering hate for President Trump and bigotry towards middle America were the sole motives behind his ‘comedy’ and his utterances

The lack of self-awareness is quite astounding.

Beyond his unhinged rants and his ‘comedy’ Baldwin hasn’t exactly been an apostle of virtue.

In October 1995, Baldwin allegedly assaulted a photographer who was videotaping his ex-wife with their three-day-old daughter as they returned home from the hospital

In 2007, Baldwin left a nasty voicemail for his 11-year-old daughter calling her a "thoughtless, little pig".

In 2011, Baldwin was thrown off a flight after he refused to stop playing a game on his smartphone, while waiting for take-off, Baldwin allegedly verbally assaulted the flight attendant before being deplaned.

In 2013, police were called after he was involved in an altercation with a photographer in New York City. His late-night talk show was canceled following homophobic comments he made during the confrontation. The same year he was accused of using racial slurs against another photographer.

He also pleaded guilty to harassment dispute over a parking space in 2019.

Yes, Baldwin feels he has the right to condescendingly attack others for their ideology, their voting choice, and their religious faith.

The reason that the election of Donald Trump was an extraordinary feat for his supporters is that his candidacy, his nomination, and his election were vehemently opposed by the establishment.

For the first time in modern America has a grassroots movement shattered each and every barrier placed by the establishment to win the Presidency.

For his supporters, President Trump was among their few advocates in Washington. For President Trump, his supporters are his only allies in America.

Through his tenure in the White House, President Trump had economically empowered them and improved their lives.

This is why they share an unbreakable bond; if anybody unfairly attacks President Trump it is taken personally.

Alec Baldwin is now in a position of inconceivable peril after fatally shooting a young woman and seriously injuring a man when the prop gun on his film set misfired.

Baldwin issued the following statement on Twitter

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.

Baldwin must be suffering from inexorable anguish that is likely to haunt him all his life. His actions have not only taken a life but had taken away everything his victim would ever have in the form of opportunities, in addition to destroying the lives of her family. This is an accident whose consequences cannot be remedied.

If someone such as Tom Cruise, who keeps his politics to himself, had been involved in such an accident, the reaction would probably have been that of universal empathy and sadness.

However, those who Baldwin relentlessly attacked on social media and through his ‘comedy’ now see an opportunity for payback.

The moment the news broke, social media was flooded with many sharp, cruel, and funny memes and comments about Baldwin’s situation. Many in the media were unsparing in their assessment of him

Some liberals who appointed themselves as custodians of morality condemned the lack of civility, human compassion and empathy. They even tried to conflate this as an attack on the victims. They even brought up the fact that Baldwin has young children.

The fact remains Baldwin was among those who lead the brigade of hate. He is one of the founding fathers of this climate of that endorsed schadenfreude.

Baldwin didn’t have any empathy for Trump’s family or his younger son and grandchildren, in his mind, Trump deserved it all.

Now those who were once victims of Baldwin's hateful campaign are repaying him with the same harshness. This is the game Baldwin started, his detractors are just carrying it forward.

It is sad and most unfortunate but not entirely unfair.

