Voting for Democrats takes a deadly turn

Finally, "progressive" chickens have come home to roost. Whatever the rhetoric I read in the past, I did not expect to read the headline "Democratic party leadership in the US House of representatives blocked $1 billion for the Iron Dome."

This is a big deal, a matter of life and death, because the Iron Dome shoots down incoming Hamas rockets and is indispensable for saving Israeli lives.

While the report concluded on a cautiously optimistic note ("The White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer promised the Israeli government aid budgets for the Iron Dome in the near future"), the strong implication remains: the so-called "progressives" support terrorists rather than those fighting terrorism, and they root for Hamas and are dead-set against Israel. "The progressive Democrats blocking the Iron Dome funding are among those who pushed to block arms to Israel during Operation Guardian of the Wall in May, according to Politico. That move was led by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of NY, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan."

This brings home the simple point: elections matter — and setting one's priorities carefully, unsentimentally, and rationally when choosing whom to vote for matters, too. Or does it? By a majority of three to one, American Jews vote for Democrats. If any loud honking can awaken those three quarters of American Jews to the fact that they are driving in a wrong political lane, this should be it — but I suspect they are unlikely to follow the news from the Middle East, or even if they do, to put Israel's security, and lives of Israelis, higher on the totem pole of their priorities than transgender rights and suchlike.

Political choices are unfortunately irrational, influenced by identity rather than clear thinking. Still, this is a moment like no other — a moment when voting can be actually murderous. Any American Jew voting for "Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of NY, Mark Pocan of Wisconsin and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan" and their ilk, or contributing to their campaigns, will have blood of Israelis on his hands.

This is deadly serious, guys. This is the time to sit up and think. This is the time for American Jews to change the course. Since Israel has become a partisan issue, the Democrats abandoning, and the Republicans championing it, those who routinely vote Democratic should do the right thing and vote Republican in 2022. Don't support "progressive" murderers. Stop your noses if you really need to vote Republican, but do vote Republican. And make a habit of it, so the next time you vote Republican, you don't have to stop your noses. Human lives depend on it.

Image via Max Pixel.