It's a bit too late for that

Maybe Meghan McCain was the ultimate anti-Trumper, a daughter reacting to a foolish attack on her father, a hero to many of us. Yes, it was foolish for then-candidate Trump to say, "I like people who weren't captured." Hard for a man who did not serve to say something like that about an American who spent years in the Hanoi Hilton.

So Meghan turned on Trump and embraced Biden. Is she regretting that now? Let's hear from Meghan:

Eight months since President Biden was sworn into office, the anticipation of a tone change and 'return to normalcy' has utterly disappeared. The man I once considered a friend and confidant has morphed into a feckless and unreliable leader I no longer recognize. He gives all the signs of stubborn cantankerous naiveté, surrounded by idiotic sycophants anyone who has spent more than fifteen minutes around politics should easily recognize as the worst type of corrupt bureaucrats.

Wow. Tell us how you really feel, Meghan. I hope First Lady Jill Biden is not planning to invite Meghan for a little tea between girls.

Honestly, it's hard to believe that Meghan McCain fell for the nonsense that Joe Biden was a uniter, especially given the state of today's Democrat party. Did she think President Biden would surround himself with serious Democrats like Lieberman or Panetta? Or that Biden would have selected Joe Manchin as vice president to show that he was going to listen to the people who live between the coasts? Last, but not least, what leadership qualities did Meghan or anyone ever see in the man she now calls a feckless leader?

Meghan, Biden was always a feckless leader. Unfortunately, you let your emotions get the best of you and shot in the wrong direction.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: LBJ Library