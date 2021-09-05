The glaring truth about Biden and his masters

Corrupt. Incompetent. Pathological. Criminal. Treasonous.

Those are just a few of the (printable) adjectives that aptly describe the illegitimate gang of idiots currently running our country. Joe Biden, the so-called president, is nothing more than a marionette controlled by a gaggle of career bureaucrats and academics, none of whom has ever contributed anything substantial to our once vibrant society. Indeed, they are nothing more than destroyers, power-mad ideologues who use a demented old grifter as a mouthpiece while they dismantle, piece by piece, our once great Republic. Globalism is their ultimate goal, and the nightmare we're experiencing brings us ever closer to that frightening reality.

Biden is a figurehead for the Marxist madness that's corrupting our schools, destroying small business, and slowly but surely eliminating our nation's sovereignty. The current push to force Americans to "register" their firearms under a United Nations gun-grabbing scheme is just one example of the ongoing attack on our cherished freedoms. Another glaring example is the fascist collaboration between the ruling elites and Big Tech to silence dissent, a clear violation of the First Amendment.

If the Marxist drive continues, it will go on and on until the Bill of Rights is little more than a footnote in a long forgotten history. After all, it's hard to teach real history when tyrants control the schools and certain "undesirable" books are banned. Don't scoff. On our present course, it's not only possible, but likely. And don't think the internet can save any documented evidence of real history, because the algorithms Big Tech uses and the Thought Police (i.e., "fact-checkers") they employ can control virtually everything online...including Cloud, or whatever files you use to store data. Privacy is virtually nonexistent nowadays, and that includes your bank accounts, business sites, photo files, and email accounts, just to name a few. (Ask Tucker Carlson.)

But as smart as they think they are, progressives are actually pretty dumb. And arrogant. The hubris in our ruling elite sometimes opens a door where their stupidity, ineptitude, deceit, and downright hatred of our founding principles are on full display...for anyone who cares to look, anyway. The ongoing disaster created by their surrender to the Taliban — laughingly referred to by certain talking heads as a "successful withdrawal" — is a prime example. Even the compliant media, which normally spin or ignore the administration's boatload of disastrous mistakes, had to scratch their respective heads over this one. It's truly one of the worst military debacles in our nation's history, costing innocent lives, abandoning American citizens, and handing over almost a hundred billion dollars in high-tech equipment and weapons to a murderous gang of cave-dwelling lunatics.

But fear not! The Asterisk administration has assured us that the Taliban can be trusted and may soon be recognized as a legitimate government! Kind of makes you wonder how they can say this about a terrorist organization filled with religious zealots that our soldiers have been fighting for twenty years. If nothing else, it confirms my earlier comment that progressives are "pretty dumb."

But sooner or later — probably sooner — the media will forget about this massive, world-shaking blunder and primarily focus, once again, on climate change, identity politics, and the pandemic. Fear is the best tool the Marxists and their media allies have to keep the lemmings compliant. Expect to hear even more flagrant lies about how 1) hurricanes and weather-related deaths are on the increase, 2) the country is systemically racist, and 3) we're all going to die from the China Virus.

So what does someone who loves this country — or at least what this country used to be — do to fight back against this blatantly corrupt federal government? Relentlessly calling out the truth is a good place to start. David Horowitz and Daniel Greenfield on frontpagemag.com offer some good suggestions. They have collaborated on a great synopsis of the constant blunders, some of them treasonous, made from day one by Biden and his handlers. (Click on the link to read the entire piece. It's well worth the effort.)

"Every Republican should be shouting Impeach Biden! Impeach Harris! Impeach Blinken, Pelosi, and Schumer!" they wrote. Also: Court-martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff! who were busy imposing Critical Race Theory on the troops and witch-hunting conservatives in the ranks, when they should have been planning the Afghanistan retreat.

Horowitz and Greenfield are pragmatists, and they know that impeachment will never happen. But that's not the point. The point is to attack the Democrats using their own ruthless tactics. In this case, as opposed to what the Democrats did to Trump for over four years, the Republicans have the truth on their side.

"Nancy Pelosi spent four years attempting to impeach Trump on transparently bogus charges," they continued. "Did this hurt Democrat polling despite its embarrassments, or did it help Democrat efforts to tar and feather Republicans and increase Democrat support? Nancy Pelosi is not going to impeach Biden or anyone else. But the American people need to hear what these Democrats are guilty of and calling for their impeachment is the way to do it."

If the Republic is going to be saved, repeating the truth ad nauseam is one of the many things patriots need to do to excise this malignant Marxist tumor and get the country into remission. As with any cancer, it can reappear at any time and ultimately destroy the host. The Marxists have been at it for well over a century, and there's no reason to believe that they'll stop anytime soon. History teaches us that opposing totalitarianism is, essentially, a never-ending battle. So we must continue to fight this disease before it kills our country.

Then our progeny, sometime in the future, will have to do the same thing all over again.

