Democrat Texas state judge blocks new abortion law that SCOTUS refused to stop

Democrats already are organizing and fundraising over the Supreme Court’s procedural ruling allowing implementation of Texas’s new law outlawing abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detectable, usually at 6 weeks. In the process, they are implying that Armageddon is at hand for those who want to kill their babies before they are born. Roe v Wade will be overturned!

That’s nonsense, according to most of the people who have studied the matter. The Supreme Court is likely to throw out the law once it considers the substantive issues, based on existing precedent.

And now, a Democrat state judge in Travis County (Austin), has issued a temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the law, meaning that no babies will be saved. In the end, Democrats will mobilize money and votes over the nonexistent threat of a law that is very likely to have no effect at all, when it comes to saving lives. Nick Gilbertson reports at Breitbart:

Planned Parenthood has secured a rare emergency temporary restraining order (TRO) in a suit against Texas Right to Life, fresh off the heels of the 5-4 Supreme Court decision not to block the new bill prohibiting abortion after six weeks. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of the District Court in Travis County, Texas, approved Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas Surgical Health’s application for a TRO in the wake of the Supreme Court decision this week. Judge Gamble insists in the document that the plaintiffs, including doctors and staff, would face imminent lawsuits without the protection of the TRO while waiting to file a preliminary injunction:

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble (photo via Ballotpedia)

The Court finds that S.B. 8 creates a probable, irreparable, and imminent injury in the interim for which Plaintiffs and their physicians, staff, and patients throughout Texas have no adequate remedy at law if Plaintiffs, their physicians, and staff are subjected to private enforcement lawsuits against them under S.B. 8. Money damages are insufficient to undo the injury to Plaintiffs, their physicians, and staff if the Defendants are not enjoined from instituting private enforcement lawsuits against Plaintiff under SB8.

