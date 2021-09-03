Joe Biden attended the Seinfeld school of lying

Now we know what President Joseph R. Biden (D) does when he takes a "lid" early in the day and retires to his basement: he watches Seinfeld reruns for instructions on governing the country. As a result, Biden has morphed into an Alzheimer's version of the hapless George Costanza character, who notably proclaimed: "Remember: it's not a lie if you believe it."

For example, adding painful insult to deadly injury, serial liar Biden, speaking to Jewish leaders on Thursday prior to the upcoming Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah), which begins Monday night, guilelessly, irrelevantly lied.

"I remember spending time at the, you know, going to the, you know, the Tree of Life synagogue, speaking with them," Biden said in a 16-minute virtual address ahead of the Jewish holidays Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

LIE!!! Do not believe it. Almost three years ago, on October 27, 2018 C.E., a known hater of Jews and Judaism gunned down 11 Jews who were members of three congregations that met in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's heavily Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Seven others were injured. Casting aside his schedule, then-president Donald J. Trump (R) and his wife Melania paid a condolence call to the community several days later. Former vice president Joseph Biden did not visit, nor did he issue a public statement on the incident at the time.

Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, said that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack. In a phone interview, Feige, executive director since July 2019, said firmly that "no" Biden didn't visit, even before taking office when he had a lower public profile as a former vice president and then-Democratic presidential candidate.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biden continued his narcissistic babbling lies about his relationship with Jews and Judaism, all of which had no relationship to the supposed purpose of the call. Because in his foggy state of mind, he believed what he was saying, so therefore, it was true.

Biden believes that America withdrew honorably from Afghanistan, saving American lives. Biden believes he can "build back better."

Jerry Seinfeld knew better. As did George Costanza. And so should we.

