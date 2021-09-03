China embracing masculinity, U.S. shunning it

China’s government recently banned effeminate men from appearing on TV and instructed broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture.” This was done as part of an ever-growing campaign to tighten the Chinese Communist Party’s control over business, education, culture, and religion. The CCP will spare no effort in its desire to enforce official morality and position China for world domination. China’s President, Xi Jinping, has called for a “national rejuvenation” to foster a healthier society and an even more powerful China.

Chinese officials were concerned that the more girlish look of some male South Korean and Japanese pop stars may have otherwise rubbed off on China’s young men, effectively emasculating them to the detriment of Chinese ambitions. Therefore, China’s National Radio and TV Administration declared that broadcasters must “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics.”

The CCP has also forbidden those under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

Moreover, XI Jinping has warned officials and citizens alike to “discard their illusions” about having an easy life and instead “dare to struggle” to protect the country’s integrity, security and sovereignty. According to Xinhua, the state news agency, Xi stated: “The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered a key phase, and risks and challenges we face are conspicuously increasing.”

Contrast that with what is happening here in America. Our progressives are worried about “toxic masculinity” and are constantly tabulating the number of new genders they claim to have discovered. They are consumed with making sure those biological (bio-illogical?) men who claim to be women can use women’s bathrooms and locker rooms-- and vice-versa. Americans have gradually become feminized and infantilized. We are more worried about “microaggressions” than we are about macroaggressions such as those perpetrated by China or the Taliban. Too many of our college students run for their “safe spaces” if they hear something with which they don’t agree or that may make them sad or confused… all while exclaiming, “Where are my warm milk and cookies? Where is a furry little puppy? Where’s the Play-Doh?”

Virtually all Democratic politicians-- whether male, female, or other-- claim to be feminists, in touch with their feelings, empathetic. Yet they just handed an entire nation over to a ruling mob that lops off women’s clitorises and then forces them into sex slavery.

We are simply not a serious—or sane—nation anymore.

We can no longer afford to listen to the likes of AOC, Bernie Sanders, Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, or Ilhan Omar. We can’t let crazed “progressives” tell us that the protest that occurred on January 6 was a massive, violent insurrection that nearly overthrew our government while simultaneously telling us that the Taliban are our “brothers” and the legitimate “government” of Afghanistan.

While The Left in the United States pushes its fictitious and depraved “1619 Project” dogma on American schools, China has embarked on a “2021 and Beyond Project.” Sadly, schools across the fruited plain are now teaching “critical race theory” to incite hatred and reverse racism. What we need is the understanding that it’s critical we race to avoid being left behind by China. And that’s not theory.

China is barring effeminate men from appearing on television. Ironically, America is banning the Ten Commandments from public spaces, free speech, truth, justice and the American way.

Gee, why do so many believe America is in decline?

What will be the ultimate result of the vastly different cultural and policy prescriptions between the two nations’ similarly authoritarian governments? Who’s going to win and who will be left on the ash heap of history?

At the rate things are going, we will know by the day after tomorrow.

Hint: China is acting like the proverbial bull in a China shop, America under Biden like a dull and frightened cow.

Graphic by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license