Fauci's entire dishonest house of cards just collapsed

Perhaps, at long last, the deadly reign of Anthony Fauci will come to an end. That's because The Intercept, a hard-left publication, has revealed 900 pages of government documents definitively proving that Fauci used his position to fund gain-of-function research into bat viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — and then lied to Congress about it.

Since February 2020, the wizened Fauci has been the face of the government's response to the pandemic. In the ensuing 20 months, Fauci was frequently wrong, incredibly arrogant, and deeply dishonest. Because he was the anti-Trump, though, we were stuck with him. Democrats, especially, appreciated how he dismissed treating COVID with time-tested and affordable medicines such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and, instead, insisted on masks, lockdowns, and mandated vaccines.

In July, during a Senate Health Committee hearing, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) directly accused Fauci of using his position to fund illegal gain-of-function research at the WIV. The Hill, which reported on the hearing, assured its readers that Paul was making "an unsubstantiated accusation."

Fauci came out swinging in response to Sen. Paul's accusation. "Senator Paul," he said, "you do not know what you are talking about." He also said, "If anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you."

You really need to watch this, and, as you listen to Fauci, remember that money is fungible and that insights gained from one area of research can easily be applied to another. Fauci's gift of American funds made the WIV richer and better able to create Frankenstein viruses:

That is how sociopaths lie — with verve and assurance. Because, in their own conscienceless brains, they are always in the right, whatever they need to say to defend themselves is their truth. People with morals and a conscience can't do that.

The Intercept aggressively attacked Sen. Paul after the hearing. Glenn Greenwald, who founded The Intercept and then got the boot for being insufficiently totalitarian, posits that it was then that the outlet sought to bolster its attack on Rand Paul by filing a FOIA request against the National Institutes of Health.

What happened, instead, was that The Intercept received over 900 pages of documents showing that it was Fauci who lied. Richard E. Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers, summarized what those documents revealed:

"The trove of documents includes two previously unpublished grant proposals that were funded by the NIAID, as well as project updates relating to the EcoHealth Alliance’s research, which has been scrutinized amid increased interest in the origins of the pandemic." — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

(This had been evident previously from published research papers that credited the 2014 grant and from the publicly available summary of the 2019 grant. But this now can be stated definitively from progress reports of the 2014 grant and the full proposal of the 2017 grant.) — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

The materials reveal that the resulting novel, laboratory-generated SARS-related coronaviruses also could infect mice engineered to display human receptors on cells ("humanized mice"). — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

...and thus not only was reasonably anticipated to exhibit enhanced pathogenicity, but, indeed, was *demonstrated* to exhibit enhanced pathogenicity. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul used Twitter to take a well deserved victory lap:

Surprise surprise - Fauci lied again



And I was right about his agency funding novel Coronavirus research at Wuhan.



Read this thread and the papers released. https://t.co/zQizKXLdbd — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 7, 2021

Last year revealed to Americans that our most lauded experts are idiots and, in the case of Fauci and Collins, highly culpable, dishonest idiots. Everything they told us has been proven wrong, from COVID's origins to the lockdowns and masks to the attacks on affordable early treatments to the vaccines' safety and efficacy.

We've also learned that all Democrats and some Republicans who have political or administrative power will abuse it. Democrats also weaponized COVID to corrupt our elections and saddle us with a corrupt, senile president who has opened America's borders; destroyed her economy, creating a glide path for Islamic extremists to come here; degraded America's standing in the world; and handed power to the Chinese — and, in all probability, he will also give a nuclear pass to Iran.

Assuming America survives as a democratic republic operating under our Constitution, Americans must take stock of everything they've assumed since the Cold War's end. Here are some of those lessons:

Cultural Marxism is the road to totalitarianism.

Democrats are fascists under Mussolini's ultimate definition of fascism: "All within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state."

The tech tyrants must be reined in, for they are the primary vehicle through which Democrats implement fascism.

The mainstream media, which collaborates with the tech outlets, is another fascism facilitator. Ditto Hollywood.

Almost all American schools, whether K–12 or colleges and universities, do not educate; they indoctrinate.

Borders matter.

Scientism, which is a form of blind worship, is entirely different from science, which is a methodology using reproducible experiments to prove theories that are never immune to challenges.

Government must be radically downsized to preserve liberty.

And one more thing: Dr. Fauci needs to go to jail for the rest of his life because, through his funding illegal gain-of-function research, followed by his nonstop stream of dangerous lies, he has the blood of hundreds of thousands of Americans on his hands. Francis Collins can be his cellmate.

Image: Fauci lying to Sen. Rand Paul. YouTube screen grab.