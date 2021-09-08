Minnesota man freed by Kamala Harris's endorsed bail fund now charged with murder

Speaking of blood on one's hands....

Back when the George Floyd riots were going on in 2020, Kamala Harris loudly endorsed the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which was devoted to bailing out violent rioters and looters scooped up by the cops.

According to Fox News:

A bail fund once backed by Vice President Kamala Harris helped free an alleged domestic abuser who is now accused of murder. George Howard, 48, allegedly became involved in a road rage altercation on an Interstate 94 entrance ramp before he shot another driver, according to Minneapolis police – weeks after bailing out on domestic assault charges. Surveillance video recorded the moments when the driver of a blue BMW confronted Howard, who was driving a white Volvo, according to St. Paul’s KSTP-TV. The victim can be seen punching Howard, then collapsing.

Which is shocking and appalling. The man who was killed would be alive today were it not for these let-'em-all-out leftists who don't see any problem with the inevitable violent crime to be rained down onto others.

The group, though, indicated some signs of retreat. so to say. According to Fox, having admitted that their bail let the criminal out, they then made their tweet inaccessible, but it was still visible on the Internet archive. Perhaps they are looking at legal "exposure" with this one, in addition to bad press.

Kamala, though, has no such concerns, and other than blithely ignoring reporters' questions about the matter, has issued no apology or retraction. She's hasn't even taken down her tweet, which Fox reproduced in full.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

She's still all in for supporting this bail fund, which enables the plagues on society to continue to be plagues.

What it goes to show is that Joe Biden, with his botched Afghanistan pullout, is not the only one on that Biden team with blood on his hands. Kamala's irresponsible endorsement to a lunatic left group committed to dumping criminals onto the public, has blood on her hands, too.

Image: Twitter screen shot

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.