Fear of the coming of Autumn

Autumn has always been my favorite time of the year ... until now. I fear what this Fall will bring.

That's because October is the traditional start of the flu season.

In years past I never gave that a second thought. But now things are different. And no, it's not the Wuhan virus in any of its variant forms that troubles me. The data show that the risk being hospitalized by the virus is low for a healthy person and the probability of dying from it is even lower still. Plus, the information now coming out from under the CDC-media censorship shows the three experimental vaccines currently on the market are not nearly effective as advertised and their side effects are far more numerous than expected. Plus, what's in the jab is not technically vaccine at all. It's an unproven form of gene therapy.

Given all that, what worries me is the obsessives push that's now building to get a COVID vaccination.

It has moved from persuasion augmented by propaganda to outright ham-fisted coercion. All across the country, many colleges and universities are forcing students to be vaccinated in order to enroll for the Fall semester. Companies and hospitals are mandating their employees be vaccinated to keep their jobs. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandatory vaccine policy for all active-duty military personnel. Talk is everywhere of vaccination passports to travel. This is not just for international or even nationwide travel. The concept of such passports has spread to some local levels. For example, under an edict by leftist Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City now is requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment. "Dining at restaurants, working pout at a gym, and attending a movie or a play will all require proof of vaccination starting August 16."

The vilification for the un-vaccinated is becoming frightening ... and it is building. It doesn't take a Nostradamus to see what's coming in the Fall. Then, many normal cases of the seasonal flu will be conflated with COVID. This will hype the COVID numbers. This will increase the pressure for vaccinations. This would be a replay of how last year anyone dying with COVID was officially recorded of dying from COVID. Incredibly, the Border Patrol, under direction from the Biden administration, is releasing illegal aliens who tested positive for COVID. This catch-and-release policy is a breathtaking contradiction from Washington's the official party line on vaccinations. Whatever Biden's motives are, the end result is that he's spreading the virus throughout America.

I've evaluated risk-rewards of the COVID vaccines. For myself, I've determined I'm better off without any of them. But I feel the noose tightening around my neck. Come the Fall, I worry that the un-vaccinated like myself will not be allowed to travel, go to school, out to events or even do basic shopping without a vaccine passport. That's already the case in France. It could come to that here in the Land of the Free. Difficult decisions lie ahead for many of us. Perhaps an 'out' is to relocate to a free state like Florida.