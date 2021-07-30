Vaxectomy: A New COViD-Related Procedure

SATIRE

With many advances in Medicine, there are stories to tell about their development. This is the short-version story of the latest medical advance.

Since 2015, there has been one thing and one thing only that has informed virtually all of what is done in the USA – Donald Trump.

Love him or hate him, his existence animates an outsized portion of politics and decision-making at all levels of government. Whether it is a city’s mayor, a state’s governor or federal officials*, all invoke Trump. Again and again.

Even every single officer of the law testifying on 27 July before the January 6 Select Committee, mentioned Trump. They also mentioned, without proof (e.g., it could have been false flaggers; we do not know), that it was his supporters who behaved badly. It has been posited, that the current move towards re-masking, re-lockdowning and (likely) re-social distancing are efforts to do in 2022 and 2024 what was done in 2020 re: elections.

If they can hold Trump off past 2024 – he will almost certainly be too old to run after 2024 – the anti-Trumpers can be relieved of their trumpstipation and for the first time since 2015, they will be able to evacuate their colons.

A noble and relieving goal.

To make this happen, Trump voters must be prevented from voting.

If this is the case, then the best among the three COViD-related voter re-alignment strategies is re-social distancing as that is the most effective way to reprise the 2020 experience.

Enter vaxectomy.

“-Ectomy” is etymologically from: New Latin -ectomia, from Greek ektemnein to cut out, from ec-, ex- out + temnein to cut.

By definition, vaxectomy is a procedure that separates (cuts) the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.

There are two forms: Radical Vaxectomy and Limited Vaxectomy.

Radical vaxectomy is performed on a group. It is accomplished by preventing the unvaccinated from engaging in public activities and employment/services. This could include voting. For example, everybody will get a mail-in ballot to prevent mingling at polling places. This will serve to physically separate the unvaccinated from the vaccinated and the vaccinated from the unvaccinated trying to pass as vaccinated. Other voting measures reprising the modifications seen in 2020 would not be out of the question.

Limited vaxectomy, likewise, is intended to separate the unvaccinated from the rest of society. It is performed on an individual basis. The technique is different. Rather than alter election procedures to affect a group, the unvaccinated will simply lose their right to vote one-by-one. This would happen in the case of felons.

By the most strange of all coincidences, those who engaged in the January 6 event where some people did something, are being charged with felonies.

Limited vaxectomy will be indicated when, for example, citizens protest re-masking, re-lockdowning and re-social distancing and are arrested and charged with felonies. By the second strangest of all coincidences, it is believed by many on the left that the vast majority of the Great Unvaccinated are Trump supporters.

Limited vaxectomy will also be indicated for secondary unvaccination. Secondary unvaccination is a condition seen in the vaccinated who protest the re-imposition of COViD restrictions.

Given the great efforts by the power structure in prosecuting the primary and secondary unvaccinated, whose Venn Diagram is believed by them to overlap almost totally with a diagram of Trump supporters, one must assume that those in control (currently) will not be trumplacent and will continue their efforts full throttle.

The most common surgical procedure performed in the USA is cataract removal. About 3 million people have it done annually.

The plan is for vaxectomy to be 25 times more common. It is unlikely to be covered by insurance (incl. Medicare and Medicaid).

Photo credit: Flickr CC BY 2.0 license