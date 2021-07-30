Capitol Police to arrest bare-faced visitors

“The People’s House”? Not so much. That was so old-school, so yesterday, so in keeping with the spirit and intent of the Founders.

United States Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger recently announced that Capitol Police will start potentially arresting congressional aides and visitors to the House side of the Capitol if they have the audacity to appear there unmasked.

Will the Capitol Cops weep when they arrest the maskless? (YouTube screengrab)

Manger’s letter trumpeting the threat stated, "If a visitor or staff member fails to wear a mask after a request is made to do so, the visitor or staff shall be denied entry to the House Office Buildings or House-side of the U.S. Capitol. Any person who fails to either comply or leave the premises after being asked to do so would be subject to an arrest for Unlawful Entry."

Though the same mandate technically applies to members of Congress, the same strict enforcement will not. Of course. Capitol Police, at least those who aren’t then giving tearful testimony about how the January 6th protest was worse than Armageddon, will simply be asked to report bare-faced lawmakers to supervising officers "who will, in turn, refer the matter to the House Sergeant at Arms.”

One almost viscerally senses the age-spotted hand of Nancy (“Do as I Say, Not as I Do”) Pelosi behind the new edict.

The Capitol Police tried to put a rose-colored spin on the draconian new mandate by subsequently issuing an email statement reading: "Regarding the House rules about masks, there is no reason it should ever come to someone being arrested. Anyone who does not follow the rules will be asked to wear a mask or leave the premises.” The email further noted that the new rule was only put in place to protect people’s “health and safety." Sure. Now tell me the one about the three bears.

In a similar vein, New York City Mayor Bill (“A.K.A. ’Warren Wilhelm’”) de Blasio, speaking of the unvaccinated, told MSNBC: “We’ve got to shake people at this point and say, ‘Come on now.’ We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate.” Ominously, he added “The voluntary phase is over.”

Sensing a theme yet?

President Biden recently opined, “If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.” (It was unclear whether he was talking to his wife, sister, son Hunter, dogs Champ and Major, or Americans in general.)

I would suggest that if you robotically/reflexively comply with a government mandate to allow yourself to be injected with an unvetted gene therapy treatment/”vaccine,” you might not be as smart as Biden thinks his dogs are.

In general, the concepts of rule of law and majority rule are good things, but many governments’ edicts are not, such as the command to spy on and rat out your neighbors or to turn in the Jews.

If the government enacts a law saying you must smoke cigarettes, that should not inspire everyone to take up smoking. The same goes if it were to say you can’t have more than one child, you must be castrated, be sent to a gulag, watch every episode of Two Broke Girls, etc., etc.

If your government said you cannot get vaccinated against the coronavirus if you felt it best for you, that would be unconscionable. If it tells you that you must get vaccinated, that is even worse.