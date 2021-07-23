A 2022 insurance policy?

“’I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office -- that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected -- but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,’ FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok wrote in a cryptic text message to Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer and his mistress.”

Backup plans seem to be a thing with the Dems.

So what is their backup plan for the 2022 elections given the movement in some states to tighten voting security, moves that some consider a means to prevent the Dems from cheating (again)?

Although past performance is no guarantee of future performance, it is not unreasonable to consider that the Dems are reloading the COViD gun for another round of emergency election law “modifications”, especially since it may have been completely successful in the 2020 election.

The “longest pandemic” continues.

Just when you thought it was safe to attempt living a relatively normal life, lockdowns are back, masks are back and conversations about nationalizing these measures have begun at the highest levels.

We are told this is due to the Delta Variant, a mutant strain of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

We will not eradicate this virus. Viruses, including this one, mutate. There will be more mutations since viruses will virus.

In Fall and Winter, some experts expect a surge in China Virus cases.

Given the above, this is the insurance policy:

There will be a dance between Good Cops and Bad Cops, i.e., those who do not favor re-instating the COViD measures and those who do.

This dance will be a show to let time pass until Fall/Winter, when the hoped-for-by-Dems surge occurs.

In the face of the surge scourge, as “lifesaving” measures,” restrictions will be re-imposed.

These restrictions will last until Spring. Spring 2022 begins 20 March.

Election season 2022 begins 01 March with the Texas primary.

It will be argued that, in the face of the ongoing pandemic, it is necessary to utilize the same “enhanced” voting rules as were in place for the pandemically-challenged 2020 election. Even in the face of any new legislation. After all, we cannot restrict one’s right to vote and we sure as heck will not allow a virus to do that to us.

Less strict voting requirements will rule the election and, as the Dems hope, there will be a repeat of the 2020 election.

Even though past performance is no guarantee of future result, if I were a Dem, it would be worth a try.

Image: Famartin