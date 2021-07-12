The end of Critical Race Theory

Critical Race Theory is liable to end for reasons very similar to the reasons the Salem witch trials ended.

In January 1692, nine-year-old Elizabeth (Betty) Parris and 11-year-old Abigail Williams (the daughter and niece of Samuel Parris, minister of Salem Village) began having fits, including violent contortions and uncontrollable outbursts of screaming. After a local doctor, William Griggs, diagnosed bewitchment, other young girls in the community began to exhibit similar symptoms.

A special court, the court of Oyer and Terminer convened in Salem to hear the cases; and based on spectral evidence the first convicted witch, Bridget Bishop, was hanged that June. Eighteen others followed Bishop to Salem’s Gallows Hill, while some 150 more men, women, and children were accused over the next several months.

Opposition to the trials grew as the family and friends of more and more villagers were accused of witchcraft, including the wife of Governor William Phips. Governor Phips saved his wife by dissolving the Court of Oyer and Terminer and moving all trials to a higher court. This superior court did not allow “spectral evidence” and, since most of the earlier accused witches had been executed due to this evidence, any remaining witches were all ruled innocent.

The tide is turning against Critical Race Theory as those who endorse it become its victims. Most teachers and staff of New York schools went along with the CRT craze, because they were afraid they would lose their jobs if they spoke out against it. In fact even George Davison, the headmaster of New York’s Grace Church school that teaches CRT did not dare admit that he had said in a private conversation with Paul Rossi, a teacher at his school, that “we're demonizing kids, we're demonizing white people for being born.” Instead, Davison accused Rossi of misquoting him. Rossi released an audio recording proving his account was accurate after which Mr. Davison, perhaps with some persuasion from his school, decided to retire.

As is well known, revolutions eat their early supporters. Appeasing the CRT crusaders may protect the jobs of teachers and staff in the short term, but in the long term, CRT will destroy them. That is because the goal of the CRT crusaders is equity and achieving equity requires that the jobs whites have be transferred to people of color.

Teachers in the New York High School of Public Service experienced this directly after principal Paula Lev said she was going to get rid of white teachers and fired one of them. According to the New York Post, the teachers had overwhelmingly supported anti-racism and equity. These same teachers became its predictable victims. Prior to this the faculty had no problem teaching Critical Race Theory and dividing the school by race. Belatedly according to the Post, the faculty is rebelling, charging in a vote of no-confidence that Lev has “flagrantly but unsuccessfully attempted to divide our school by race.”

As more and more white workers find that their allegiance to equity and anti-racism is no protection, the day grows closer to when Critical Race Theory will go the way of the Salem Witch Trials. The best way to hasten that day is for maximum publicity to be accorded the fate of those who appease the CRT revolution in vain.

