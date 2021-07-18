Texas fleebag superspreaders

Democrats, who've made all manner of political hay on COVID, advising us as Our Betters on lockdowns and masks, don't think they need to take their own advice.

So now we have these charmers, the Texas Democrat fleebag legislators, who are in Washington and making the rounds and hamming for the cameras.

According to the Austin American-Statesman:

WASHINGTON — Three Texas House Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C., according to Texas House Democratic Caucus leadership. They're among nearly 60 lawmakers who fled the state Monday to break quorum in the House, part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP-led elections bill during the Legislature's special session. Most members are staying in the same hotel. One of the three members found out about their positive test result late Friday evening, but doesn't have symptoms, caucus officials said. All House lawmakers were alerted and received a rapid test after that member's positive result. Two additional members tested positive in a rapid test Saturday morning, including state Rep. Celia Israel of Austin. Israel said in a statement that she is experiencing mild symptoms and plans to quarantine until she tests negative for the virus.

That would be these people, below, who were having a grand old time riding unmasked together in a private jet airplane:

Fleebaggers. Flying with no masks? All animals are created equal, but some animals are more equal than others https://t.co/AS9aXEhu1z pic.twitter.com/URAoZAEFMD — Brad H. (@Labman53) July 13, 2021

Now they're spreading COVID with every beer swig and taking their superspreader act over to Washington, where at least some of them exposed Vice President Kamala Harris. More on that in a minute.

It was bad enough as they got started. As I wrote here at the time, they made themselves figures of fun:

Start with the flight: they got on their flight together and posed for a group selfie but forgot some important details. One was that they weren't wearing masks, despite dictating it for others. Two was that the private flight seems to have been paid for by a Lebanese hedge fund manager, which, if true, makes it even more gamy. Three, it was a private plane, and these people hector us on global warming. Four, alert internet sleuths spotted a big box of Miller Lite beer taking up one of the seats and drew their own conclusions. The flight became an "insane party plane," as Trish Regan noted. Everyone wondered whether they'd been swigging the beer early, given their happy no-mask faces. After that, they got off the plane and immediately got to work taking selfies on the tarmac. Sound like modern-age George Washingtons at Valley Forge as they've positioned themselves? Nope, more like cosseted spoiled brats or maybe overgrown college students. It got worse. They began to...sing. Bad singing, like maybe they'd had a few. They sang an old anthem of the civil rights era in keeping with the hero, but they got the lyrics wrong, as AT deputy editor Andrea Widburg noted in this excellent piece. Was it because they were drunk or because they were ignorant? They left the audience to guess.

Now they've spread COVID quite possibly to one another and at a minimum exposed others. According to the Austin American Statesman:

Texas Democrats have met with a slew of Capitol Hill Democrats this week, including U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Vice President Kamala Harris also met with them Tuesday.

They claim to have been fully vaccinated, of course.

Anyone intelligent would ask for proof about those vaccinations and they've not provided it, to start. But even if they were vaccinated, wouldn't this be a good occassion to start treating COVID as the flu instead of an economic shutdown mechanism? Nobody's gonna die if they've been vaccinated and the risk is quite low of any real trouble. Nope, with this bunch, they double down on the hypocrisy and use the occasion to pontificate anew to us.

Get a load of this statement from one of them, from Politico:

“Let this be a reminder that COVID-19 is still very much among us, with infection rates on the rise and more contagious variants spreading nationwide,” she said in the statement, urging unvaccinated people to get a shot. "Most importantly, I hope this instance highlights the sacrifices we're willing to make for the cause of democracy. I would not change anything to protect the right to vote."

As for Harris, a previous vaccine-skeptic herself, she, through her spokesweasel, says nothing to see here, move along:

“On Tuesday, July 13th, Vice President Harris met with members of the Texas state legislature who are temporarily in Washington, D.C. Earlier today, it was brought to our attention that two of the members at that meeting tested positive for COVID-19,” said Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders. “Based on the time line of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined. The Vice President and her staff are fully vaccinated.”

Nobody knows how close the contact was, given that news pictures show them all in the same conference room. Two of them have not been named, so who knows the truth of it? More to the point, if all the Texas COVID cases were from legislators who had been vaccinated, why is vaccinated Harris somehow immune? Something doesn't jibe there.

Meanwhile, a Texas Republican legislator, back home, says he thinks they're faking COVID to be able to stay in Washington longer, calling their claimed cases "a gimmick."

It all goes to show the none of this makes any sense, it's all craziness. Either mask up or don't mask up, but don't go playing Our Betters on the matter of COVID as the pandemic burns out and expect to be called "heroes" for escaping the state to avoid a vote and then spreading disease elsewhere. Is their credibility shot yet with voters? Seems a bit overdue at this point.

