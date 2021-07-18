Now creationism is white supremacy, too

Allison Hopper, in an op-ed somehow published in Scientific American, declared that "denial of evolution" is a form of "white supremacy" and perpetuates violence against Black people. (In reality, it is Black people who perpetuate violence against Black people, not a denial of evolution. That is simply a statistical fact.) Hopper's bio states that she is a "filmmaker and designer." There's a shock! Imagine that! A self-professed artist ("artiste"?) who is projecting her privilege onto others!

Hopper opined: "I want to unmask the lie that evolution denial is about religion and recognize that at its core, it is a form of white supremacy that perpetuates segregation and violence against Black bodies. Under the guise of 'religious freedom,' the legalistic wing of creationists loudly insists that their point of view deserves equal time in the classroom. Science education in the U.S. is constantly on the defensive against antievolution activists who want biblical stories to be taught as fact." Moreover, for many decades, "entrenched racism and the ban on teaching evolution in the schools have gone hand in hand." This raises the question: "WTH?"

If literally everything is proof of white supremacy, nothing is. If there is a "legalistic wing of creationists" loudly insisting that their point of view be given equal time in the classroom, they are doing a poor job. "Science education" in the U.S. is continually on the offensive against Christians and anyone else who dares to question the "experts" who purport to represent the "scientific consensus." Remember, "the science is settled"...because we said so.

Truth be told, and that is not often these days, conservatives and traditionalists are on the defensive — in the classroom and everywhere else. "Critical Race Theory," the transgender rights movement, socialist dogma, and anti-Americanism in general have largely pushed conservative thought and Christian sentiment out of the classroom...and off campus.

So how did we get here? Let's start from the beginning. Evolutionists believe that first there was a sort of "primordial soup," sometime after which there was a lightning strike, and — poof — life was created and walked out of the soup, waiting for evolution to perfect it. Or at least lead to Homo sapiens living in urban areas and playing "Grand Theft Auto" for seven hours every day. But if evolution determines everything, then it must have led to white supremacy as well. Tough realization, though "scientific," right?

On the other hand, creationists look toward Genesis for our genesis. Genesis states:

So God created mankind in his own image,

in the image of God he created them;

male and female he created them. [But definitely not Black!]

God blessed them and said to them, "Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground." ["Including any negroes or particularly tan people."]

Alright, I admit it: I added the italicized words in parentheses to the actual Scripture shown above. But creationism still perpetuates violence against peoples "of color," does it not? Denial of evolution is another name for white supremacy, is it not? Deniers are bad! Who would deny that?

