Remember the victims of July 1994

Another year and another anniversary. We can add this one to the shooting of 1996 when a civilian plane was shot down by the regime. As people march in Cuba, we remember the ones who were killed this week in 1994. This is one of the most outrageous crimes of this inhumane regime.

My friend Alberto de la Cruz, Managing Director of Babalu, reminded us of this massacre by posting the photos of the victims.

Over at PanAm Post, John Suarez related the events of that terrible day:

In the early morning hours of July 13, 1994, 37 men, women, and children were killed by government agents seven miles off the Cuban coast, as they sought to travel to freedom on board the “13 de Marzo” tugboat. Eleven of these Cubans were children, ranging in age from Helen Martínez Enríquez -- just five months old -- to Mayulis Méndez Tacaronte, aged 17.

It was not an accident, as Cuban official media said. It was a premeditated attack on Cubans trying to leave the island.

We remind you that the late Fidel, and not seen in public lately Raul Castro, are responsible for this massacre. In fact, the same Raul who sat down and watched a baseball game with President Obama in 2016. Yes, that one!

The museum for the victims of communism has a big Cuban wing, or the section with the names of these innocent people and the thousands of others. As my late parents used to say, there is no punishment harsh enough for these murderers and "comunistas" who destroyed Cuba.

Image: Snappygoat.com