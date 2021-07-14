Biden’s nutty speech in Philadelphia capped by reference to notorious quote attributed to Stalin

President Biden escalated his already inflammatory rhetoric over election integrity safeguards yesterday in a speech delivered in Philadelphia. Having previously denounced basic measures such as requiring voter ID (an almost universal requirement in other advanced democracies) as “Jim Crow on steroids,” he claimed, “We're are facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” a shockingly irresponsible comparison.

Facing the grim (for them) reality that the public overwhelmingly (78%!) supports voter ID requirements, Biden is figuratively shouting louder and louder, as if extreme rhetoric were persuasive.

It’s almost as if Democrats realize that if they are unable to cheat, they won’t win national elections.

But the most interesting moment came when Biden echoed a comment widely attributed to Stalin (though left wing “fact checker” PolitiFact disputes it):

It's no longer just about who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible voters to vote. It's about who gets to count the vote

He said the quiet part out loud again.



"It's about who gets to count the votes" pic.twitter.com/nWuVBSiIN8 — SCUBA MIKE🤿 (@scuba2024) July 13, 2021

The full paragraph:

It's no longer just about who gets to vote or making it easier for eligible voters to vote. It's about who gets to count the vote -- who gets to count whether or not your vote counted at all. It's about moving from independent election administrators who work for the people to polarized state legislatures and partisan actors who work for political parties.

By “independent election administrators” he means unaccountable bureaucrats. (The Democrats are overwhelmingly the party of choice for government bureaucrats at all levels pf government. If you doubt this, check the political donations of AFSCME.) Given that he announced his trip to Pennsylvania two days after State Senator Doug Mastriano announced an audit of that state’s election, it is clear he wants to discredit or shut down audits of election integrity there, and in Arizona, Georgia, and any other state where the legislatures act on their constitutional duty and power to run elections for federal office.

President Trump called him out:

