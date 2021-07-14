Blinken invites UN racism investigators to inspect the U.S.

Joe Biden's secretary of state, Tony Blinken, has invited the United Nations's racism investigators to come inspect the U.S.

According to Reuters:

The U.S. State Department has invited U.N. experts who investigate racism and minority issues to conduct an official visit to the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. "Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather, they should acknowledge it with the intent to improve," Blinken said in a statement. "I urge all U.N. member states to join the United States in this effort, and confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia," he said. Blinken said the United States welcomed the U.N. Human Rights Council's adoption on Tuesday of a resolution to address systemic racism against Africans and people of African descent in the context of law enforcement.

That'll fix 'er. They'll get to the bottom of all this systemic racism in the U.S. and hold up America's sins for all to see. We can't do this ourselves. So, Blinken's called the United Nations in.

None of these members of the vaunted United Nations Human Rights Council involved in this resolution that led to this "inspection" would have an agenda, would they? Who are their members?

According to the UN, they're:

Bolivia, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, France, Gabon, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Russian Federation, Senegal, Ukraine, United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

They wouldn't have a need to cut the U.S. down a peg, now would they? They wouldn't profit from holding up the U.S. as a racist hellhole and passing some cockamamie resolution condemning the states or issuing a stern warning to us for the cameras, now would they?

Who better to judge us than communist Cuba? Let's have China weigh in on U.S. human rights. Pakistan will judge the U.S. best. So will Russia.

Just ask the Cubans protesting in the streets and waving the American flag about the communist Cuban government. Just ask the Hong Kongers about China's record on human rights. Or the Uighurs, who are in Chinese concentration camps for having the wrong race and religion.

According to Blinken, these nations he's inviting in to judge us have only the purest of intentions.

Which is pretty bad timing, actually, given the pressure the Chicoms and Cubans are now under the microscope for their thuggery. Think these countries might like to shift the focus to the U.S. through the UN and put it on the hot seat? You be the judge.

Notice also that Blinken's "inviting" all U.N. member states to join the U.S. in this effort.

"I urge all U.N. member states to join the United States in this effort, and confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia," he said.

Blinken's "standing invitation" could be read one of two ways:

Is he saying he'd like all nations to weigh in in judgment of us? Zimbabwe, Iran, Venezuela, North Korea as our betters since we can't do this ourselves?

Or is he saying that all nations across the globe are systemically racist, same as the U.S., and it takes the UN to get to the bottom of it?

Why, you dirty-hooded-Klansmen Norwegians and Finns!

And good luck getting the Cubans or Chicoms on that council to condemn racism their own countries. They'd be imprisoned and tortured if they did.

Historically, the UN Human Rights Council is a dumping ground for the world's worst human rights violators. The Council for years has served as a protection racket for the world's worst human rights violators, because once they get in, they protect their nations from scrutiny. That's why for decades, the Council has focused almost exclusively on tiny Israel with ridiculous claims about the Jewish state being the world's worst human rights violator. Naturally, their own hellhole countries go ignored.

Anyone familiar with how the UN works absolutely knows this.

But somehow Blinken does not, except that we know he does.

Recall that Joe Biden's got a radical wokester in the ambassador's saddle over at Turtle Bay who probably shouldn't be there, given her hate for the U.S. And now there's Blinken doing her bidding, inviting the UN in to "prove" that America is a godawful racist place. We already know what they will "find."

Worse still, he wants more of it:

Blinken said the invitation to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism and the U.N. Special Rapporteur on minority issues was the first step on a plan to issue a standing invitation to all U.N. experts who report on human rights issues.

He wants every wokester freak at the United Nations there on a six-figure sinecure from some third-world hellhole to weigh in on racism in America. If the first group doesn't condemn the U.S. enough, the next ones will, he'll keep trying.

This is just plain appalling. a bid bring in foreign UN clowns from tinpot dictatorships to hold up America to global shame on the world stage. This, as millions of migrants of mostly dark-skinned color illegally pour in to the country.

It raises just one question: Which side is Blinken on?

Image: U.S. Embassy Nigeria, via Flickr // public domain