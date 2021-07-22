Maybe Megan and her pals need to focus on soccer

The U.S. soccer ladies had a little surprise this week. This is the story:

The United States women’s soccer team didn’t just lose their Olympic opener to Sweden 3-0 here on Wednesday. They were dominated in the kind of shocking fashion that rarely happens to the Americans. “We got our asses kicked, didn’t we?” Megan Rapinoe said after. Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius scored in the 25th minute to set the tone and then added another goal in the 54th off a corner kick. Midfielder Lina Hurtig added insult to injury with a header in the 72nd minute. It was part of an overwhelming effort that made the U.S. look awful. They entered this event as heavy favorites (-185 on BetMGM) to take gold. They were riding 44-game unbeaten streak, including seven straight wins to capture the 2019 World Cup.

Yes Megan, you did get your you know what kicked.

The ladies may turn it around and go on to win another title. Frankly, I hope that they do. At the same time, this wakeup call may just be what the team needs to realize that their focus has been on off the field issues that turn off people like me.

Maybe the coach should give the ladies a speech like this: Girls, this is a soccer ball. This is the U.S. flag. You have to keep your eye on the soccer ball because you are not scoring on the field. No more politics. Play soccer.

I don't know that the coach will say that. She should!

